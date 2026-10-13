





Palace visits take us into the world of royal grandeur and old-world charm. While you can see ornate halls, classic architecture and rich history at these heritage landmarks, Hyderabad's historic Chowmahalla Palace takes it a step further. Here, you get an exclusive dining arrangement that allows guests to explore the palace privately before sitting down to a lavish five-course meal.





A viral video has now shared a glimpse into this royal experience, which covers everything from a traditional welcome and a sunset tour to an elaborate feast in the palace's private dining chambers.

The experience begins with a traditional welcome drink served in a waiting room reserved exclusively for guests. As sunset approaches, the chandeliers in the main Darbar Hall are lit up and you start a private guided tour of the palace.





During the tour, guests learn interesting facts about the palace and Hyderabad while getting ample time to take photographs and explore the heritage property at their own pace.





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After an hour-and-a-half-long tour, guests are escorted to the palace's private dining chambers for a five-course meal featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including kebabs, paneer tikka, custard and more. The menu draws inspiration from Hyderabad's culinary history and offers an elaborate spread.





The vlogger rates the food as “10 on 10” and praises the hospitality of the staff. The dinner is also accompanied by live music, with options including ghazals, Sufi music and instrumental performances. You are free to take photos until it's time to leave the palace.

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The video sparked interest among viewers about the exclusive dining experience. While some were drawn to the idea of dining like royalty in a historic palace, others find the experience's exclusivity and price worth debating.