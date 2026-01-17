Peak lunch hours at the office canteen can be annoying. Just when hunger strikes after working through the morning, you find yourself standing in long queues moving at a snail's pace. Holding a tray in your hand, all you can think about is whether you're going to get a seat or not. And then, your worst nightmare comes true - your colleagues are already seated, chatting endlessly, with no chair left for you. Watching you stand awkwardly near a table, some employees try to finish their food quickly, while others remain unbothered, taking their own sweet time.





Now, a digital creator recently posted a video on Instagram capturing a similar and highly relatable scenario. The clip opens with a man standing near a table with his lunch bag in hand, as there isn't a single empty seat available. The person sitting at the table is seen eating his meal, clearly aware that his colleague is waiting patiently for him to get up so he can take the chair. What follows is an awkward silence and uncomfortable eye contact between the two, something universally familiar - and hilarious.





The light-hearted caption read, "Arrey jaldi kar, khanaa kha ke Panvel nikalna hai. (Come on, hurry up. We have to eat and leave for Panvel.) Share this with your lunch buddies."

Check out the full video below:

The internet had a field day reacting to the post. The video has so far amassed 2.9 million views, with users flooding the comments section with relatable experiences.





"Completely relatable. Especially between the 1-2 pm time slot," admitted a user.





"So true! This is so annoying," agreed another.





"Struggle is real," noted an individual.





"I swear, during peak hours - and when you have a call to attend in the next 30 minutes - the situation is like, 'Abey uthna, kitna khayega?' (Get up, how much will you eat?)," read a remark.





"Both situations are irritating to me. I dislike waiting, and I also feel uncomfortable eating in front of someone who is waiting. That is why I prefer to go either before or after the busy hour," commented one person.





Do you also face this lunch-hour struggle every day? Tell us in the comments below!