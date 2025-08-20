Meghan Markle loves cooking delicious food in her kitchen. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Duchess of Sussex recently posted a lip-smacking pasta prepared using homemade preserved lemons. The recipe has already gone viral with over 2 million views. "Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)...so much goodness is coming soon," Meghan wrote in the caption.





While the pasta looks fancy and is plated to perfection, the ingredients used are quite simple, making it an easy-to-follow recipe.

How To Make Meghan Markle's Lemon Pasta At Home | Meghan Markle's Delicious Pasta Recipe

To make this tempting pasta, Meghan chops some garlic, a small onion and homemade preserved lemons. The cooking process starts with oiling the pan and adding all the ingredients. Some more oil is drizzled on top, followed by adding cooked spaghetti pasta into the pan. She finishes it off by adding some fresh herbs. The pasta is twirled and plated. The final touch includes grating some cheese on top, followed by another drizzle of olive oil. The tempting plate of pasta is paired with a glass of wine.

On the work front, Meghan is looking forward to the release of the second season of her OTT show 'With Love, Meghan', which centres around her love for cooking, gardening, and hosting her friends and family. The second season, consisting of eight episodes, will be released on August 26, 2025. The guests in the new season include model Chrissy Teigen, designer Tan France, and popular chefs including Josee Andrees, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth and Christina Tosi.