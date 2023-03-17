Meghan Markle has recently been in the news for a food-related cause. The reason? She contributed her personal cake recipe to a charity cookbook. The 41-year-old, who previously starred in the 'Suits', is not just an actor but also an amazing cook. The news was announced by the Archewell foundation on their website. The cookbook is the first of its kind being compiled by World Central Kitchen and chef Jose Andres. Michelle Obama and Guy Fieri are also among the contributors, as per People. Take a look:

The cookbook will hit shelves on September 12 and is available for pre-sale. The proceeds of the sales will be used by the charity World Central Kitchen to further its cause. "The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. All author proceeds will support WCK's emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe," read the official statement.





The recipe that Meghan Markle has contributed is a lemon olive oil cake. This is not the first time that the Duchess has spoken about this recipe. In March 2021, she baked a cake to honour frontline workers. Reports suggested that she even used lemons from her own garden to make it. "Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!). To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you-a small token of thanks, from our home to yours," read the letter along with the cake sent by Meghan Markle. Take a look:

According to the Mirror, Meghan Markle had previously shared personal recipes from her kitchen on her lifestyle blog 'The Tig' when she was a part of the cast of 'Suits'. The report suggests that she is planning to revive the blog with tips on food, travel, fashion and wellness.



