Delhi has a number of all-time favourites when it comes to dining out. These are restaurants which are always on our radar and among our top picks when we are thinking of eating some delicious food. Amici Cafe in Defence Colony is one such well-known eatery that is quite popular among the locals. Recently, the cafe has launched a new menu that has added a host of delicious dishes to its signature offerings.





A quaint cafe located in the plush Defence Colony market, Amici has been on foodies' radar ever since it opened. With yellow walls adorned with black frames and open ceilings, the interiors are quite spacious and welcoming. Amici Cafe may have limited seating, but rest assured the quality of the service is excellent.





We started off our meal with Lebanese Chicken, a 5-spice grilled dish served with aioli, hummus, homemade pickles, pita bread and grilled tomatoes. It was quite spicy and different from our usual chicken starters. Meanwhile, the Alla Vodka pasta made with vodka and roma tomatoes was quite enjoyable and had a tangy taste. Drizzled with parmesan cheese, it was served with buttered garlic bread on the side.

Lebanese Chicken at Amici cafe. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Pasta Alla Vodka at Amici Cafe. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

In the pizza section, we were spoilt for choice! The wood-fired, artisanal pizzas with Neapolitan crusts are one of the signature dishes of Amici Cafe and we had to try one for sure. After much deliberation, we picked the Caprese pizza made with Italian tomatoes, bocconcini, pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese. The generous toppings and doughy crust left us fulfilled and happy. Lastly, the Cremino in the dessert section was quite a treat but could use a bit more cream in it!

Cremino at Amici Cafe. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Where: 8, Defence Colony Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi





When: 12 pm - 11:45 pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,400 (approx.)