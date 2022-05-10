As soon as summer breaks, our skin also breaks out. Excessive sweat in this sweltering heat leads to acne, redness, inflammation and other skin problems. Those with oily skin usually face this problem but that doesn't make it any easier for those with dry skin. The humid weather makes dry skin drier, often leading to itchiness and patchiness. You may try all those over-the-counter cosmetic products for temporary relief but there's nothing better than healing the skin from within. And it is your diet that can help you achieve this goal. Facing extreme heat and blasting cold waves from air conditioners simultaneously can wreak havoc on your skin. Protect it by tweaking your diet to maintain good skin health, naturally.





Here are some easy-to-follow diet tips that can help you attain flawless skin all through the summer season.

7 Summer Diet Tips For Skin Care:

1. Gorge On Seasonal Fruits

Make use of all those wonderful fruits available this time of the year. Mango, cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple - all these fruits are high in water content and abound with potent nutrients for skin nourishment. Just make sure not to go overboard with mangoes as too much of this fruit may actually lead to further breakouts. Just limit your portions of mango and watch it nurturing your skin.





(Also Read: 5 Summer Fruits You Must Eat For Soft And Glowing Skin)

2. Load Up On Vitamin C

Vitamin C is not just good for building immunity, this vital nutrient also helps maintain collagen - a tissue that forms the inner layer of skin, helping it stay healthy. So, bring home fresh oranges, lemons, tomatoes and summer-special green leafy vegetables to infuse vitamin C into your skin.

3. Cool Your Body

No, we are not suggesting constantly sitting under the AC and gulping down ice cubes. There are many foods and drinks around you that have an instant cooling effect on your bodily system to fight the blazing heat. Eat seasonal fruits like watermelon and pineapple, and also vegetables like cucumber, onions and green leafy vegetables. And there are cooling drinks like coconut water and lemonade, other foods like curd and mint to cool you down the healthy way while letting you stay away from carbonated drinks and sugar-laden ice creams.

4. Stay Away From Spicy Foods

Spice generates heat in the body and you don't want that in this super hot weather. So, avoid spicy foods as much as possible or limit your intake. Use green chillies and black pepper powder in moderation instead of whole red chillies.

5. Have Antioxidant-Rich Foods Every Day

Anti-oxidants neutralise free radicals, keeping bacteria and disease-causing viruses at bay. Keep your skin free from various problems with a good diet replete with antioxidants. Here is a list of anti-oxidant-rich foods you can imbibe into your dietary routine.

6. Stay Hydrated

We cannot stress enough the importance of drinking water for good skin. Water hydrates, flushes out toxins, and keeps the digestive system running smooth - all of which factor in keeping skin healthy and glowing.

7. Don't Skip Nuts And Seeds

You may have pushed your stash of nuts and seeds to the back of your cabinet assuming these are for winter only. Let us break your myth. It's true that dry fruits are warming in nature but it is also essential to have these throughout the year for good bodily and skin health. Just have a tablespoon of nuts and seeds every day in summer by adding them to your salads, smoothies, yogurt, desserts etc.





(Also Read: These Are The Superfoods That Are Amazing For Our Skin)

Don't let summer heat ruin your skin. Fight it right back with the help of a good diet.