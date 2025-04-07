The summer season in India can be downright exhausting. With the temperatures rising, heatwaves getting stronger, and humidity making everything sticky, we turn to cooling foods and drinks to feel better. Most of us have already stocked up on all the summer staples to keep our meals light and healthy. But have you ever thought of summer-proofing your kitchen, too? Let us be honest-most of us skip that step until the kitchen turns into a humid, greasy mess. A hot and unclean kitchen does not just kill the vibe- it can invite pests and germs, putting your food safety at risk. That is exactly why many of us switch things up as the heat builds. You can do it, too. Here is how.





Kitchen Tips And Tricks: 6 Must-Haves In Your Kitchen During Summer:

1. Clean your water purifier and change the filter

Why it matters in summer:

Staying hydrated in the summer season is not optional, and neither is clean drinking water. Heat can lead to foodborne and waterborne illnesses, which is why you need a properly maintained water purifier. Whether it is for drinking, cooking, or washing produce, safe water matters.





How to do it right:





Make it a habit to clean the purifier once a month and change the filter as recommended by the manufacturer. Do not wait for the water to taste odd. A well-maintained purifier keeps germs, chemicals, and heavy metals out-especially during peak summer when bacteria multiply faster.

2. Earthen pots for naturally cool water

Why matka water is better:





There is something so refreshing about gulping down cold water after being out in the sun. But water from the fridge is not always kind to your throat. That is why switching to matkas or earthen bottles makes sense. They cool water naturally and are gentle on your body.





More than just cool water:





Earthen pots add minerals like magnesium and calcium to your water. They are free from microplastics and keep your body cool from the inside, making them ideal for Indian summers.





Eco-friendly kitchen upgrade:





Using clay bottles is also a smart step towards a more eco-conscious kitchen. No electricity, no plastic- just pure, cool hydration. Click here to learn more about the benefits of drinking water from a clay pot.





3. Keep DIY pest repellents handy

Why pests love summer:





That stale kitchen smell in summer? It is not just annoying attracts all kinds of pests. Heat and grease make things worse. Cockroaches, fruit flies, and ants thrive in warm, moist places- exactly what a typical Indian kitchen turns into during peak summer.





Easy DIY pest control hacks:





Spray a mix of vinegar and lemon or use essential oils like eucalyptus and peppermint to repel bugs. You can even line your storage with bay leaves or cloves. These natural kitchen pest control methods are safer than harsh chemical sprays.





Kitchen safety tip:





Always opt for food-grade, pet-safe repellents if you cook and store food daily. Click here to learn about the natural ways to keep your kitchen pest-free.

4. Breathable containers for potatoes and onions

Why storage matters more in summer:





High heat means some veggies spoil way faster than usual, especially the ones we keep outside the fridge, like onions, garlic, and potatoes. Improper storage can lead to mould, rot, and even sprouting.





Smart Indian kitchen storage tip:





Store peeled garlic and ginger in the fridge in sealed jars, and for onions and potatoes, go for breathable containers. Mesh baskets and jute bags are ideal- they let air flow and help keep mould away.





Avoid this mistake:





Do not store potatoes and onions together. They release gases that cause each other to spoil faster. Keep them in separate, ventilated areas for a longer shelf life.

5. Get ice cream and popsicle moulds of different shapes and sizes

Why is it more than just dessert?





Summer and ice cream go hand in hand, no matter your age. But it is also a great way to sneak in fruit, yogurt, or even electrolyte-rich drinks for hydration.





Make your kulfi and more:





Keep moulds in all shapes and sizes at home so you can whip up your own popsicles or kulfis any time. Use mangoes, watermelons, or coconut milk for flavour-packed treats.





Summer food hack:





Having moulds at home means fewer store-bought frozen desserts with added sugar. Click here for some easy homemade ice cream recipes.

6. Get air-tight glass containers for achar

Pickle care 101:





If you love making achar at home, this tip is for you. Pickles are super sensitive to moisture, which can spoil them instantly. A drop of water can ruin an entire jar.





The right storage matters:





Use clean, air-tight glass jars to keep them fresh and safe for longer. Avoid metal lids and always dry the jars completely before use. Sun-drying your pickles before storing also helps improve their shelf life.





Traditional technique, modern twist:





This is one of those timeless Indian kitchen hacks that still work best today. It is about taste, tradition, and keeping your favourite side dish safe from summer spoilage.

Final Thoughts

Making your kitchen summer-proof is not just about staying organised. It keeps your food safer, your home cleaner, and your head clearer. A few small changes can go a long way in helping you enjoy all the goodness summer has to offer. Whether it is clean water, smart storage, or keeping pests at bay, these kitchen hygiene tips are simple but effective. Stay cool and happy cooking.