The weekend is finally here and we have so much on our calendar! Going out with friends, catching up on our favourite series or movies, and just giving ourselves some much-need pampering - these are some of the plans on our minds. If you are a foodie like us, good food would definitely be on your weekend list too. We are here with some restaurant and food recommendations that are a must-try for all those food lovers in Delhi-NCR. These amazing eateries and cloud kitchens have launched new menus to tingle the palates of their diners.

Here Are Some New Menus In Delhi-NCR Restaurants And Cloud Kitchens You Must Try:

1. QLA

A European dining affair in Delhi's Mehrauli area, QLA is here with something new to offer. Their newly launched seven-course menu is featuring creative dishes from all over the world. From entrees to desserts, this menu has something for everyone. Try it to enjoy a lavish feast!





What: New 7-course menu at QLA

Where: 4-A, Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Near Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 4,000 approx.

2. Amici Café

Amici café is a popular restaurant in South Delhi known for its delicious pizzas. You can now enjoy a whole new range of scrumptious pizzas at this eatery. Italian Pepperoni, Chicken Has Landed, Amici Margherita, Spinach Goat Cheese, and Burrata Marinated Tomatoes are some of the Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas here.





What: New Pizza Menu at Amici Cafe





Where: 8, Defence Colony Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,400 approx.

3. Hard Rock Cafe

The global chain had recently opened its doors to patrons in the heart of Delhi in Connaught Place. While it is usually known for its American fare, chefs have now curated a local menu as well. You can relish a variety of kebabs, platters, skewers, rolls, and burgers with a desi twist. No matter what your taste is, there's plenty to choose from!





What: Local Menu at Hard Rock Cafe





Where: Showroom 1, Ground Mezzanine, 1st & 2nd Floor, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 2,800 approx.





4. Ophelia

Located in the midst of central Delhi, Ophelia is a wine-and-dine paradise that offers a blissful escapade from routine. It has returned in an all-new avatar with Sufi nights and Sunday brunches as well as an all-new menu. Their outdoor ambience, gourmet food and drinks and buzzing atmosphere will have you returning for more!





What: New Menu at Ophelia





Where: 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 3,500 approx.

5. OMO

A sustainable dining restaurant made with farm-fresh ingredients, OMO is an experience in itself. The OMO team has recently launched an all-new Naga cuisine menu based on the rich culinary heritage of the state. They are using the same cooking techniques including open-fire cooking, smoking and steaming as is traditional in the area. Feast your senses with something new!





What: Naga Menu at OMO





Where: 2nd Floor, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs. 2,000 approx.

6. Yeti

Yeti is known for its authentic Himalayan dining experience. And now, they have a new summer cocktail menu to accompany the delicious food! Choose from interesting brews like Blackbird, Saffron Sour, Tropical Colada, Egg Knock, Spice Route and more at all their Delhi-NCR outlets. Pair it with kothe momos and la phing, and you have a winner.





What: New Cocktail Menu at Yeti





Where: Multiple locations across Connaught Place, Malviya Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Gurgaon





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000 approx.

7. Henry Havaldar

One of the premium cloud kitchens in South Delhi, Henry Havaldar serves up North Indian and Mughlai treats in eco-friendly packaging. They have recently launched a range of meal bowls including rice and gravies in a handy box. We tried the Ambersar Langar wali Dal and Paneer Makhani rice bowls, along with fish curry, and chicken Chettinad as well. The delicious flavours were thoroughly enjoyable!





What: Rice Meal bowls at Henry Havaldar





Where: First & Second Floor Shop No. 10 & 11, Corner Market, Malviya Nagar, Delhi, 110017





(delivery only)





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000 approx.

Here's wishing you all a happy weekend feasting!