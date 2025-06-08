Known as the "City of Nawabs," Lucknow has long been famous for its rich history, royal culture, and most importantly, its mouthwatering Awadhi cuisine. Now, this historic city is making a big move to put its culinary heritage on the global map by officially applying to join UNESCO's 'Creative Cities Network' (UCCN) under the category of Gastronomy. Established in 2004, UCCN celebrates cities that have shown exceptional creativity in culture, arts, and, in this case, food. Lucknow's unique Awadhi cuisine, with its slow-cooked kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and delightful sweets, perfectly fits the bill.





According to Roshan Jacob, Lucknow's Divisional Commissioner, the city has been nominated by India for this prestigious tag, as per a report in the Hindustan Times. Now, the team is gathering more detailed information to submit by the end of June. If everything goes well, UNESCO experts might visit Lucknow soon to see the city's culinary culture firsthand.





Mumbai-based consultant Abha Narain Lambah played a key role in putting together a detailed dossier about Lucknow's gastronomic heritage. The entire effort is closely monitored by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

What Makes Lucknow's Food So Special?

Lucknow's food identity is deeply rooted in its royal past, where Nawabs and their chefs perfected dishes that continue to wow food lovers today. While the city is famous as a paradise for meat lovers, it also serves up an array of vegetarian dishes and snacks that make it a well-rounded food capital. Some iconic names and dishes from Lucknow include:

Tunday Kebabs: Arguably the crown jewel of Lucknow's non-veg cuisine, these melt-in-your-mouth minced meat kebabs are legendary. The recipe is a closely guarded secret, but the taste speaks for itself.

Kakori Kebabs: Another delicacy, these are named after the town of Kakori but are inseparable from Lucknow's food scene.

Awadhi Biryani: Unlike other versions,Awadhi biryaniis subtle and aromatic, cooked with layers of marinated meat and fragrant rice.

Chaat And Street Foods: From basket chaat to paani ke batashe (water-filled hollow puris), Lucknow's street food scene is a delight for vegetarians and spice lovers alike.

Khasta, Kachauri, And Bajpai Ki Puri: These crispy snacks are perfect for teatime munching.

Sweets: No visit to Lucknow is complete without indulging in motichur ke laddu, malai paan, jalebi, and imarti with rabri.

The UP government's tourism and culture departments are actively promoting this culinary diversity. The aim is to showcase Lucknow as a city that not only leads in non-veg delights but also charms vegetarians with its unique street foods and sweets.





Lucknow already attracts nearly 48 million tourists every year, many of whom come eager to explore the city's famed food courts and street stalls. Major events like the G20 Summit and the UP Investors Summit have given a global boost to the city, with international leaders enjoying its culinary richness.





For the unversed, India already has five other cities - Chennai, Hyderabad (for Gastronomy), Varanasi, Jaipur, and Mumbai - in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Each has been chosen for their unique cultural contributions. Lucknow hopes to join this elite list soon.