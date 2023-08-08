Looking to spend a fun night out in Vasai? Want to enjoy delicious food and cocktails in this part of town? Then Kokum Bar And Lounge can be the destination for your next outing. This establishment has recently opened next door to Kokum restaurant near Bhabola Naka in Vasai. A few days back, we had the opportunity to try some of their signature delicacies and revel in the vibes of this new venue. It turned out to be a great way to spend our Saturday evening. Here is what we recommend trying in food and drinks at this place:

The Palak Patta Chaat was deliciously satisfying

We decided to start with a few appetisers. Although part of the Chakna category on the menu, the Palak Patta Chaat - in terms of portion and satisfaction - did not disappoint as a starter. The fried palak leaves were not crushed - rather arranged horizontally and drizzled with chutneys and topped with sev. Another veg treat we enjoyed was the Paneer On Fire. In this dish, a small quantity of rum is set on fire and poured over paneer tikka pieces on a sizzler plate. Apart from adding a fun theatrical element, the fire also left the tikka with a slightly smoky flavour. The paneer itself was soft and yummy. One can similarly opt for Chicken (Tikka) on Fire from the non-veg section.

The Paneer On Fire will add a theatrical element to your meal

The chicken starters did not let us down either. We savoured the barbecue flavour of K Wings on Fire, which is sure to be a crowd favourite. If you're in the mood for something spicier, you might like Moni Chicken. Beware, the drumstick chicken with peri peri packs a good amount of heat - which will only hit after a few seconds of chewing.





Coming to Chakna, there are several delicious options to choose from at Kokum. The Bhola Chana Lasooni Pepper was nice and crisp. We also relished the Kandya Varcha Masala Peanut - salted peanuts mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, chilli powder and tamarind sauce. But the one you should not miss is the Ukhadlela Chana Masala, featuring boiled black chana, onions, tomatoes and spices. This was refreshingly flavourful and we finished our portions in no time!

L-R: Kokum Cooler and Blue Nile

The drinks menu at Kokum includes specially curated cocktails and mocktails, apart from the usual spirits. We first tasted Isabela, a concoction of vodka, apple juice, lime, mint and Macerated California grapes. This was a sweet and icy affair - great for when you want a cocktail that feels less concentrated. It paired well with our spicy foods. We also liked the simplicity of Blue Nile - a mix of white wine with blue curacao. Our favourite drink was undoubtedly the signature Sangria Sonora. The red wine used was port wine. This punch also contained tequila, Cointreau, black grape juice and apple. The flavours were well-balanced - and the tartness was not overpowering. We wished we had space for another glass. If you need a non-alcoholic option, go for the Kokum Cooler. This was like a salty lime soda, with just a hint of kokum. Familiar yet different, this drink had a soothing effect - especially after the heaviness of fried food and alcohol.





Main course options here are limited: fried rice, noodles, Manchurian, biryani and other Mughlai dishes. But there was another one and it stood out for us: Komdi Vade. Since the adjoining Kokum restaurant is known for its Malvani fare, we decided to give this traditional delicacy a try. And we were left craving more! Aromatic and wholesome, this combination of chicken curry and fresh vade was the perfect ending to our feast.





Our evening at Kokum Bar and Lounge in Vasai was a well-spent one. It was also interesting to take note of our fellow patrons. From couples and all-girls groups to friend groups and an extended family gathering, this new bar already seems to draw a wide range of crowds. There is no dedicated space for dancing, but that didn't stop many from grooving to the music. We also left well-fed on the culinary treats and fun beats played all through the night.





Where: Tania Planet, Papdy-Bhabola Road, Bhabola Naka, Vasai-Virar.

When: 6 pm to 12 am