Spices make everything better. They bring life to a dull dish, add character to comfort food, and completely change the flavour and texture of a recipe with just a pinch. In Indian cuisine, especially, spices are not just flavour enhancers, they are also the backbone of the kitchen. From garam masala to tangy amchur, our cooking is so dramatic, thanks to these spices. But there's one masala that often gets unnoticed in our masala boxes. We are talking about anardana powder! This tangy masala actually deserves way more love. It's subtle, fruity, and slightly sour. So, if you haven't ever used it, here's what it is and how you can use this masala to make your everyday dishes yummy!





Also Read:Anar Barfi, Anar Kulfi And More Pomegranate Desserts You Can Make With This Nutrient-Rich Fruit

What Exactly Is Anardana Powder?

Photo: Unsplash





Anardana powder is simply dried pomegranate seeds ground into a powder. Traditionally, the seeds are sun-dried until they turn dark and hard, then ground into a fine powder, depending on the use. The flavour is naturally sour with a dash of sweetness, which makes it a great addition when you want to add tang to your dishes without liquid. Unlike lemon juice or vinegar, anardana powder adds a subtle fruitiness to the dish. It is especially useful in North Indian dishes and cuisine since it sort of resembles chaat masala.

How To Use Anardana In Everyday Dishes

Using anardana in everyday dishes will make them tastier and irresistible. If you haven't tried it, here are some simple dishes to add anardana powder to.

1. Sprinkle Into Dry Sabzis

A pinch of anardana powder in dry vegetable dishes like aloo bhindi, baingan bharta, or jeera aloo instantly makes them a little tangy. It enhances the overall flavour and cuts through their heaviness without making the dish wet or soggy.

2. Add To Chole Or Rajma

Next time you are making chole or rajma, try adding half a teaspoon of anardana powder during the last simmer. It will give your dishes an earthy, slightly tangy kick that you often find in dhaba-style gravies.

3. Make Your Chutneys Flavourful

Green chutney, tamarind chutney, or even dry garlic chutneys can get a lovely flavour twist with anardana powder. It balances heat and spice while adding a fruity flavour.

4. Mix Into Paratha Fillings

For stuffed aloo, paneer or gobhi paratha, adding anardana powder to the filling will make them irresistible. It gives that street-style tang you get in dhabas, especially when paired with green chillies and fresh coriander.

5. Use In Chaat And Snacks

From papdi chaat to dahi puri, just a small sprinkle of anardana powder can amp up the flavour. Mix it into your chaat masala or just sprinkle it on top of your snacks for a fresh taste.





Also Read: The Easiest and Quickest Way to Deseed a Pomegranate





So, use this anardana powder in your daily dishes, and your taste buds will thank you!