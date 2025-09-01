Actor Ram Kapoor is celebrating his 52nd birthday on September 1, 2025, feeling "healthier and younger" than he has in the past 25 years. The reason? In December 2024, Ram Kapoor made headlines with his dramatic weight loss transformation. Staying away from Instagram and media attention during his fitness journey, the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor stunned everyone with his new look, with many even failing to recognise him. Taking to Instagram on his birthday, Kapoor posted a selfie, looking fit and confident. He wrote, "52 years old today! I'm feeling healthier and younger than I have felt in more than 25 years!! Age is just a number..."





How Ram Kapoor Lost 55 Kg In 18 Months:

No Surgery Or Medication

Amid speculation that he had undergone surgery or taken weight loss drugs, Kapoor told Etimes that he had lost weight the old-fashioned way. He revealed, "Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there's nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset."

A Positive Example For His Children

Ram Kapoor began his journey when he weighed 140 kg. Sharing his motivation, he said, "I have two children, and I felt the need to set a positive example for them by prioritising my own health. Over the last six months, I have pushed myself to shed 55 kg, bringing my weight down to 85 kg. The transformation is deeply personal."

"Lifelong Change, Not A Temporary Fix"

Explaining the lifestyle changes that helped him lose weight, Kapoor said, "I realised this had to be a lifelong change, not a temporary fix. It's not about following a diet for a few months; it's about changing who you are as a person."





He added, "I'd lost 30 kilos twice in the past, only to gain it all back. This time, I didn't focus on quick results or just willpower. Instead, I focused on fitness, what I eat, how much I sleep, my exercise routine, hydration and fasting intervals. Fitness isn't about the number on the scale; it's about feeling strong, energetic and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one's life revolves around continuous improvement."

Ram Kapoor's Weight Loss Diet Plan

The actor followed an intermittent fasting regimen, eating within an eight-hour window and fasting for sixteen hours. Sharing his diet with Devna Gandhi on her podcast, he said, "I now eat twice a day. My first meal is around 10:30-11:00 a.m. And my second meal is at 6:30 pm. No snacking."

Workout And Rest As Key Factors

Along with a disciplined diet, the actor worked out regularly, following 45 minutes of cardio and 45 minutes of strength training. After his journey, he said strength training and a proper sleep routine were the two most essential factors that helped him achieve healthy and sustained weight loss.