4 Tips to Keep in Mind Before Buying Mangoes

Come summer and the markets are inundated with varieties of the seasonal fruit - mango. Popularly known as the king of fruits because of its enormous fan following, there are many ways you can include it in your diet during the season. With so many colours, variants, aromas, and flavours, you may be confused about which ones to take home. So it's advisable that you arm yourself with enough information before buying. Here are some pointers to help you get the best of this delicious tropical delight -

1. Trust Your Sense of Smell

Use your sense of smell to gauge the freshness of the fruits. Each category of mango exudes a unique aroma, typical to its variety. The fragrance may range from mild to very strong. A sweet and fruity smell near the base of the stem indicates that you have found your perfect choice. If it gives out an alcoholic or sour odour, then the fruit is overripe.

2. Touch and Feel

Use your fingertips to gently squeeze and feel around the whole mango. Ripe mangoes are faintly soft, but they should not be squashy that your fingers go right through. However, if you plan to store mangoes for a week or so, you can choose those with slightly firmer skin.

3. Look for a Visual Treat

Mangoes should be a visual delight. Try to look for plump and fleshy ones, with minimal marks or spots. Never ever go for fruits with shriveled skin. Colours or shades of mangoes do not matter much. This fruit comes in a myriad of hues, ranging from red, golden yellow, green to saffron and orange. So the ideal thing to do is to let your senses and experience take over.

4. Opt for Reputed Online Portals or Fruit Vendors

Very often local retailers use carbide to ripen their fruits prematurely for quick sale. You could thus go mango shopping on reputed e-commerce marketplaces or trusted fruit vendors that source fresh, organic, and naturally ripened mangoes directly from orchards all over India. Be it Alphonso from Ratnagiri, Kesar from Gir, Dasheri from Malihabad, or Banganpalli from Rayalaseema, the best varieties are now available at the click of a button. Look for certifications and awards, if any, of the sellers and their mangoes. Enjoy a royal experience with the king of fruits this summer.



About the Author:



Purba Kalita is the co-founder of Salebhai. Besides her primary responsibility of handling the company's communication, content development, and PR activity, she also manages the business development team.

