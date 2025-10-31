Raw garlic is often overshadowed by fancy superfoods, but it actually packs a punch. We all love the flavour and aroma of garlic in our meals, but not everyone likes to eat it in its raw form, more so because of the strong smell and pungent flavour. However, if you commit to eating a clove of raw garlic every day for 30 days, you may experience several interesting changes in your body. Here's what you need to know, based on the evidence, along with a few caveats to keep in mind.

Why choose raw garlic?

Garlic (Garlic) has been used medicinally for centuries. Modern research shows that many of its potential health benefits stem from its sulphur-containing compounds that form when you crush or chop a clove. Eating it raw preserves these compounds more fully than cooking, so it's worth exploring what a month of raw garlic might do.





Also Read: What Happens When You Eat Soaked Almonds Every Day For A Month

Garlic is a staple in many Indian kitchens.

What Happens When You Eat Raw Garlic Every Day I Raw Garlic Health Benefits

Cardiovascular & metabolic effects

Garlic may help lower blood pressure in people with hypertension. It is also known to improve cholesterol levels, specifically the harmful LDL-cholesterol. A broader review of 83 human intervention trials reported modulation of biomarkers for cardiovascular risk and metabolic disorders.





What you might notice:

If you begin with raised blood pressure or high LDL cholesterol, after 30 days you might see a small drop in your readings (e.g., systolic BP down a few mmHg, LDL slightly lower).

But: don't expect dramatic clinical shifts unless you combine garlic with broader lifestyle changes.

Immune, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects

The active compounds in garlic have demonstrated antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal actions in lab studies. A 2023 research claims that garlic has allicin, which demonstrates antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory actions, strengthening the immune system.





According to a study published in PubMed, garlic is rich in antioxidants and may reduce oxidative stress, which is a contributor to ageing, chronic inflammation and neurodegenerative disease.





What you might observe:

Fewer or milder "under the weather" days in that month, especially if you're prone to catching colds.

Mild improvements in energy or "feeling better" (though subjective).

Better Digestion:

According to Dr Simran Saini, nutritionist and weight loss consultant, “Garlic has high sulphur content which flushes out toxins and keeps the digestive system smooth.





What you might notice:

Better bowel movements and less bloating, acidity and other digestive problems.

Skin Benefits

Garlic is known to be a great food for skin health, especially for those dealing with acne and other skin problems. Garlic has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and helps with improved blood circulation and reduced inflammation.





Also Read: How Much Ginger Per Day Is Safe? Experts Share The Limit

Garlic has been known to clear skin.

What happens when you eat raw garlic for 30 days

By day 7-10:

You might notice stronger breath, a little stomach awareness when eating raw garlic.

Possibly start to feel a slight lift in general well-being (if you were deficient in some sense).

By day 20-30:

Someone with high BP or elevated LDL may see a measurable but modest improvement in test results.

Immune support may show up as fewer colds or milder illness if you were exposed.

Digestive side-effects may persist unless you pair garlic with soothing foods.

Clearer skin with less acne occurrence

After 30 days:

If you liked the effects and tolerated them well, you might choose to continue.

If you see no benefit and find the side effects bothersome, you may decide that raw garlic isn't for you.

Also Read: 5 Easy Ways To Store Garlic Fresh For Longer

How to eat raw garlic:

Crush or chop the garlic, then allow 5-10 minutes to let the alliinase enzyme produce allicin- the key compound.

Mix raw garlic into a salad, yoghurt dip, chutney or even a little honey to reduce the heat and harshness.

Start with half a clove if you're unused to raw garlic; progress to 1 full clove if well tolerated.

Possible side effects of eating raw garlic

Strong odour from breath and body is common.

Tummy upset, heartburn, gas or bloating, especially if eaten on an empty stomach or if you have a sensitive digestive system.

Bleeding risk: Garlic is said to have blood-thinning effects. If you take anticoagulant or antiplatelet medication or are planning surgery, you should consult your doctor.



Should you try eating raw garlic every day?

Eating a clove of raw garlic daily for a month is unlikely to harm most healthy individuals and may bring modest benefits in cardiovascular risk markers and immune support. It's not a miracle cure, and it doesn't replace prescribed medication or other health habits (exercise, diet, sleep).

If you take blood-thinners, have digestive issues, or are pregnant/breastfeeding, you should check with your healthcare provider first.