5 Benefits of Starting Your Day With Himalayan Salt Water (Sole Water)

Himalayan salt which is prized for its healing qualities. Himalayan salt is considered to be the purest form of salt in earth. Hand-cut slabs of this pinkish-looking salt are obtained from natural deposits found in the Himalayan foothills and the Punjab region of Pakistan. It is mined and then washed by hand and is natural and unprocessed which is why it is famously called the purest salt on earth.Unlike the table salt which is fortified, Himalayan salt is naturally rich in iodine and the distinctive clour is because of the presence of iron oxide. It is believed that Himalayan salt is rich in 84 trace minerals! The best way to experience the qualities of Himalayan salt is to prepare and drink sole water. The salt is known to release unique energy when soaked in water which can be beneficial for your health.Scientifically speaking, sole water is electrolyte dense brine. Electrolytes are essential for life and they carry a charge which ionizes when dissolved in water. When the water and salt are mixed together the negative ions of the water molecules combine with the positive ions of salt and vice versa. This way they are electrically charged and therefore, the minerals in this drink can be easily absorbed by the body. It helps in maintaining the fluid balance in your body by sending signals form one cell to another and thus, assist the kidneys in eliminating wastes and toxins.According to Bangalore- based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "It triggers the process of osmosis in the body, providing essential minerals and maintaining your salt concentration." She also cautions us, "I wouldn't recommend it to someone who has a salt, mineral and vitamin imbalance, or someone who is hypertensive ."(Also read: 7 Ayurvedic Herbal Waters You Must Have Sole water is easy to prepare. Take a glass jar with a plastic lid and not a metallic one as salt will have a corrosive effect on it. Fill 1/4th of the jar with Himalayan salt and rest of it with water. Shake the jar with lid over it and let it rest overnight. In the morning, you will notice that the water will be fully saturated. If there is still some undissolved salt left at the bottom, leave it for some more time. Once all the salt has dissolved, it is ready to be used. Every morning, take one tablespoon of the sole water, mix it in a glass of water (at room temperature) and drink it.(Also read: 7 Genius Tricks to Prevent Salt From Clumping and Becoming Damp Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Delhi tells us, "Sole water provides electrolyte balance in the body. According to Ayurveda, it is believed to impart positive energy to your body and is known to improve blood circulation ." Here are some more benefits of drinking sole water regularly:Sole water contains the necessary electrolytes that give you the required minerals to function and also keep your energy levels up. Drinking plain water is good for flushing out toxins but in the process it may also dilute and eliminate some important minerals. Sole water helps in hydrating your body as well replenishing those minerals that may be lost.Vitamins and minerals are the building blocks of our body. They have various roles to play in the body like repairing tissues, healing wounds, boosting the immune system and strengthening the bones. Himalayan salt is rich in 84 trace minerals and having it in the form of sole water makes the absorption of these minerals by body easier.The minerals present in Himalayan salt help us fight many skin problems. For instance, zinc helps repair tissues and prevents acne . Iodine and chromium help in dealing with skin infections. Sulphur is known to keep the skin surface clean and smooth.

4. Better sleep: The minerals present in sole water help you relax and calm the entire nervous system. They also help in controlling the stress hormone, adeline, that promotes better sleep and allows your body to rest.



5. Good digestion: Sole water activates your salivary glands. Himalayan salt also stimulates hydrochloric acid and certain enzymes that help in the metabolism of proteins which breakdown the food. It aids the intestinal tract and the liver in performing the digestive functions.



While sole water is known to be great for your health, you must consult a nutritionist or a doctor before deciding to add it to daily routine especially if you are suffering from chronic ailments like high blood pressure or diabetes where your diet can play a role.