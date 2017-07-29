6 Best Goan Restaurants and Eateries in Mumbai
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: July 29, 2017 12:04 IST
It’s a drive of 10 hours for any Mumbaikar to head to the ultimate party capital of Goa. While the rest of the country may envy a Mumbaikar’s close proximity and easy access to Goa, the truth is that hectic schedules and prior commitments act as a roadblock in every plan regardless of the place he is stationed, and Mumbai is not different. But Mumbai needn’t loose heart either, these 6 restaurants and eateries lined across the City of Dreams is bringing Goa and its authentic taste to your city. Read on -
1. Soul Fry
The quaint and cutesy restaurant at Pali Hill is bringing the soul of Goa on to your plates. Packing a rich menu consisting of Goan, Koli Mangalorian and Portuguese delicacies, Soul Fry is a must try for all seafood lovers in town. You must try their Portuguese Chicken Stew, Mutton Vindaloo, Goan fish Fry, etc. Soul Fry impresses with its portion quality and explosion of authentic Goan flavours.
Where: Pali Mala Road, Opposite Pali Vegetable Market, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Cost For Two: INR 1000
2.Goa Portuguese Restobar
From the vivid walls, funky paintings, artsy décor and groovy music, this upscale Mahim restaurant resembles a typical Goan pub in every sense. What stands out is definitely the authentic Goan food, flavoured with the choicest of Malabar spices and herbs. One has to try their Goan Seafood Curry, Mutton Xacuti (mutton cooked in thick coconut gravy and spices), Stuffed Crab and of course the lip-smacking Pork Vindaloo.
Where: Nr. Hinduja Hospital, Matunga (W), Mahim, Mumbai
Cost For Two: INR 2000
3. Goa Bhavan Canteen
If you want to go light on your purse yet not miss out on the authentic Goan fare, head to Goa Bhavan canteen at the soonest. The modest eatery in Juhu may not score high in terms of décor, but one bite into their fish fry, prawn fry or Sol Kadhi and you are instantly transported into the calm beaches of Goa. One must try the signature thali, it is worth every penny.
Where: Gulmohar Cross Road 12, Near Fabindia, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai
Cost For Two: INR 450
4. New Martin Hotel
With its signature fish, chicken and pork preparations, the humble Colaba eatery makes room in your heart almost instantly. The limited seating capacity may have you waiting in the queue to find a seat in the restaurant. But it is all worth it. Try their Vindaloo, Prawn Pulao, Chicken Pulao, fish in coconut curry and you would know what we mean.
Where: 21, Glamour House, Strand Road, Near Strand Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai
Cost For Two: INR 500
5. Cafe Mondegar
One of the most sought after restro-bars in Mumbai, Café Mondegar or Mondy’s is a multi-cuisine restaurant renowned for its sumptuous Goan and Mangalorean dishes - King Prawns in Garlic Butter, Goan Fish Curry, Chicken Vindaloo, Prawns Fried Rice, among others. Mondy’s would leave you spoilt for choice.
Where: 5A, Metro House, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Near Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai
Cost For Two: INR 1300
6. Mangoes
The cutesy restaurant offers some of the most authentic Goan delicacies at pocket friendly prices. Chicken Cafreal, Pork Chops or Sausage Pulao in colourful dishes. Make sure you head back home smiling and satiated.
Where: 601, Almar Arcade, Near Punjab National Bank, Orlem, Malad West, Mumbai
Cost For Two: INR 600
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.