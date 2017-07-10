Having a Purpose in Life Will Help You Get a Good Sleep! We Suggest Some Foods that May Help too!

Highlights Try having a purpose in life to get a sound sleep

Research shows that having goals set results in fewer sleep disturbances

Having a good and sound sleep also depends on the kind of food you eat

A new study carried out by Northwestern Medicine and Rush University Medical Center on older adults reported that a person is likely to sleep better, with less sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome, if he has a good purpose to wake up in the morning.

Senior author Jason Ong, an associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said: "Helping people cultivate a purpose in life could be an effective drug-free strategy to improve sleep quality, particularly for a population that is facing more insomnia. Purpose in life is something that can be cultivated and enhanced through mindfulness therapies." Generally, sleep disturbances and insomnia increases as you get older; non drug interventions are preferred by clinicians to improve patient's sleep.



The research shows that having your goals set results in fewer sleep disturbancesâ€‹

Having a good and sound sleep also depends on the kind of food you eat before going to bed. The importance of diet is often overlooked. According to Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath, "From an Ayurvedic perspective warm milk is the best remedy. Ideally one should have water at sunrise and milk at moonrise. Gastric discomfort is the most common cause of disrupted sleep and to avoid it one should opt for foods that are light and soothing. Foods like guava, asparagus and soups are preferred and medicinal plants like ashwagandha and brahmi work wonders in case of severe sleep disorders."

We list down some foods that may help you get a good sleep:

1. Warm Milk

Milk is an excellent sleep supporter. It contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin, which is known to induce calming effects in the brain.

2. Bananas

Bananas contain magnesium and potassium, both of which are natural muscle-relaxants. They are also loaded with good carbs that make you feel sleepy.

3. Almonds

Almonds are loaded with magnesium that will help you get some good sleep. Besides this, they help in regulating blood sugar levels while sleeping.

4. Cherries

Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain. It is known to regulate you sleep cycle and control the internal body clock.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and tryptophan. All of them help get a sound sleep. Magnesium is muscles relaxant, Tryptophan helps in releasing serotonin and omega 3 fatty acids are known to reduce instances of anxiety.