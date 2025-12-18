Coffee lovers continually seek out something exclusive. Be it variations in flavour or the addition of rich ingredients like ghee to make the brew every bit delicious, the search is never-ending. But do you know about the unusual method of production behind one of the rarest and most expensive coffees in the world – Kopi Luwak? Below, we take a closer look at the fascinating story of Kopi Luwak, its unique production process, taste, whopping price and more.





Kopi luwak, commonly called civet coffee, is produced mainly on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sulawesi and East Timor, as well as in some parts of Southeast Asia. Made from coffee beans that consist of partially digested coffee cherries, which have been eaten and defecated by the Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), this coffee is considered one of the most prized in the world.

How is Kopi Luwak made?

Photo: Pixabay

The red coffee cherries are consumed by the Asian palm civet, a small, lean, mostly nocturnal mammal native to tropical Asia and Africa, especially in tropical forests.





As the cherries pass through the animal's intestines, they undergo fermentation. Local producers argue that the civet's digestive process, which involves biological and chemical mechanisms, improves the composition of the coffee cherries. After being defecated along with other faecal matter, the beans are collected.





Additionally, the palm civet is believed to pick only the ripest and most flawless coffee cherries, making the resulting coffee beans more refined than others.

Taste of Kopi Luwak

Kopi Luwak is often described as smooth and low in acidity, with earthy undertones and hints of chocolate or caramel. The fermentation process inside the civet reduces bitterness, giving the coffee a mellow profile. Some tasters note creamy, dairy-like notes, while others find it thin and lacking depth. Despite its luxury status, many experts argue the flavor is underwhelming compared to its hype, making it more of a novelty than a gourmet experience.

Whopping price of Kopi Luwak

Photo: Unsplash

The retail price of Kopi luwak coffee reaches $100 (Rs 9,023) per kilogram for farmed beans and $1,300 (Rs 1,17,309) per kilogram for wild-collected beans.





The price of a single cup of kopi luwak coffee ranges from $4 (Rs 360) for the farmed variety to $100 (Rs 9,023) for the wild variety.

Variations in the production of Kopi Luwak

Photo: Unsplash

Traditionally, excreted coffee beans are collected directly from plantations and forests. However, the surge in demand for kopi luwak has led some producers to adopt caged production methods to increase yields. This approach has raised ethical concerns regarding the treatment of civets, as they are often kept in battery cages and force-fed cherries.





To meet rising demand, several imitations of Kopi Luwak have also been developed. According to coffee planters, two mechanisms achieve results similar to selective picking and the wet or washed process of coffee milling: harvesting optimally ripe cherries and mechanically or chemically removing the pulp and skin from the cherry, leaving mainly the seed.





Following this, some producers dip the seeds into enzyme-rich fermentation processes to maintain their nutritional profile.