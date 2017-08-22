Know the Symptoms of Lung Diseases and Consume these Important Nutrients for Better Health

Highlights Lung diseases need no introduction considering the air we breathe in

Your diet plays an important role in maintaining your health, especially respiratory system. Eat foods that will help strengthen your lungs and prevent any possible diseases. We list down some foods that may help strengthen your respiratory system-

1. Vitamin E

Vitamin E helps create a defense mechanism against injury to human tissues and further help in building a stronger immunity. Vitamin E may include dry fruits like almonds, fish and herbs including oregano, basil, parsley and cloves.

2. Beta-Carotene

Beta carotene is full of antioxidants and plays a key role in controlling inflammation. Foods like green leafy vegetables, pumpkins, spinach, carrots, radish, broccoli and coriander are rich in Beta-carotene.

3. Magnesium Rich Foods

Magnesium helps boost the natural defenses and relaxes your lungs from the excessive pressure. Some of the magnesium rich foods are nuts, seeds, legumes, spinach, yogurt, figs, avocado and figs among others.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most important antioxidants that have the ability to repair and promote tissue growth. This vitamin is present throughout the body and eradicates the effects of free radicals. Foods like dark leafy vegetables, berries, bell peppers and tomatoes are rich in vitamin C.