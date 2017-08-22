NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  Know The Symptoms Of Lung Diseases And Consume These Important Nutrients For Better Health

Know the Symptoms of Lung Diseases and Consume these Important Nutrients for Better Health

   |  Updated: August 22, 2017 18:41 IST

Know the Symptoms of Lung Diseases and Consume these Important Nutrients for Better Health
Highlights
  • Lung diseases need no introduction considering the air we breathe in
  • Lung diseases have certain symptoms that should be taken care of
  • Your diet plays an important role in maintaining your health
Lung diseases need no introduction considering the air we breathe in. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a condition that damages the lung airways causes an array of symptoms like chest tightness, breathlessness, persistent cough and wheezing. It has become one of the leading causes of mortality in the country. Lung diseases have certain symptoms that should be taken care of, especially at night. Considering our breathing changes during sleep due to general muscle relaxation increasing airway resistance, it is imperative to recognize the symptoms of possible consequences.

Immediate effects of night-time symptoms may include fatigue and low productivity, while the long term consequences may involve lung function changes, increased exacerbation frequency, cognitive effects, depression, impaired quality of life and worsening of cardiovascular diseases. Several studies have suggested that night time-symptoms may be the marker for the emergence of severe condition with more risk for an exacerbation.



Your diet plays an important role in maintaining your health, especially respiratory system. Eat foods that will help strengthen your lungs and prevent any possible diseases. We list down some foods that may help strengthen your respiratory system-



1. Vitamin E



Vitamin E helps create a defense mechanism against injury to human tissues and further help in building a stronger immunity. Vitamin E may include dry fruits like almonds, fish and herbs including oregano, basil, parsley and cloves.



2. Beta-Carotene



Beta carotene is full of antioxidants and plays a key role in controlling inflammation. Foods like green leafy vegetables, pumpkins, spinach, carrots, radish, broccoli and coriander are rich in Beta-carotene.



3. Magnesium Rich Foods



Magnesium helps boost the natural defenses and relaxes your lungs from the excessive pressure. Some of the magnesium rich foods are nuts, seeds, legumes, spinach, yogurt, figs, avocado and figs among others.



4. Vitamin C



Vitamin C is one of the most important antioxidants that have the ability to repair and promote tissue growth. This vitamin is present throughout the body and eradicates the effects of free radicals. Foods like dark leafy vegetables, berries, bell peppers and tomatoes are rich in vitamin C.



Tags:  Lung DiseasesFoodsRespiratory Ailments
