There are some dishes that we can eat numerous times and still never get bored of. One such dish is rajma - a flavourful curry made with kidney beans and an array of spices. If you've grown up in a North Indian household, you'd know how much it's loved by everyone in your family. A bowl of rajma paired with steaming hot rice and fresh yoghurt defines comfort in the truest sense. Doesn't it? Now, you must be aware that this curry can be prepared with different types of kidney beans such as red, black, and white. However, have you heard of a Pahadi version of rajma? Known as Chamba ka rajma, this unique dish gives a creamy twist to the humble rajma. It's quite indulgent and flavourful and something that every rajma lover must try.

Also Read: Unbelievable! The Secret To Weight Loss Might Just Be in Your Rajma Bowl

What Makes Chamba Ka Rajma So Unique?

Chamba ka rajma is unlike any other rajma recipe you've tried before. This dish hails from the Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh and is a staple in households there. What makes it so unique? Well, it's the addition of yoghurt into the recipe. Typically, we have yoghurt on the side when having rajma. However, in this recipe, it is directly combined with the rajma and then slow-cooked to perfection. This gives the rajma a super creamy texture and makes it quite indulgent. The yoghurt also consists of several spices which further add to the flavour. Pair this flavourful rajma with a side of steamed jeera rice to put together a wholesome meal. It's sure to be a hit with everyone in your family.

Chamba Ka Rajma Recipe | How To Make Chamba Ka Rajma

The recipe for this unique variety of rajma was shared by Instagram page @pawar_omkar. He explains this rajma as super creamy, with the perfect blend of spices that complement the flavourful rajma. To begin with, add bay leaves, salt, and water to a pressure cooker along with overnight soaked rajma. Pressure cook it for up to 5 whistles. Now, in a bowl, combine yoghurt with red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, fennel seeds, turmeric, and salt. Mix well and set aside. Next, heat desi ghee in a pan and add all the whole spices, onion paste, and ginger-garlic paste. Saute well and add the prepared yoghurt mixture. Once cooked, add the boiled rajma and allow it to slow cook for about half an hour. Finally, garnish the rajma with dried kasuri methi and coriander leaves, and serve hot with steamed rice.

Also Read: Does Rajma Make You Bloated? Here's One Thing You Must Do While Soaking It

Watch the detailed recipe video for chamba ka rajma here:

Prepare this delicious rajma recipe for your next lunch or dinner meal and impress your family with your culinary skills.