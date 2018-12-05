Lemon Scrub For Face: How To Use Lemon Scrub For Oily, Dry And Normal Skin

Who doesn't want a soft, supple and radiant skin? A lot of us strive to get a flawless skin and in order to achieve the same, we often end up trying various cosmetic and beauty products and treatment that are easily available in the market. What we fail to realise is the fact that these store-bought products could possible do more harm than good to our skin. It is always better to use natural ingredients on face, as they steer clear of any side-effects. A dry, patchy and dull skin can undoubtedly give you a hard time. However, there is one humble kitchen ingredient that can help in bringing back that lost glow - lemon. Yes, you read that right! Lemon comes packed with a host of health-benefiting properties, including skin, hair, and overall health. When it comes to skin care, lemon can come to great help. Lemon can be used in your face packs and face scrubs for almost all skin types; be it dry, oily or normal.



A 100-gram serving of lemon contains about 53 grams of vitamin C, which is again a very skin-friendly nutrient. You may also add other kitchen ingredients as well to complement lemon. For instance, honey and sugar are two ingredients that are perfect to be used in lemon scrubs. Here are three lemon scrubs for all skin types.



For Normal Skin - Sugar And Lemon Scrub



This scrub is made using the superb combination of sugar and lemon. Both sugar and lemon are replete with healthful properties. Lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is known to even skin tone and can also tighten open pores. On the other hand, sugar acts as a natural exfoliator, which helps in removing dead and dull skin cells from the face.



Ingredient:



6 tablespoons Lemon Juice

2 tablespoons Sugar



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add both sugar and lemon juice to it.



Mix both the ingredients and massage the mixture with your fingertips on your face in a circular motion.



The sugar granules should be massaged well on the face till they get evenly dissolved.



Once this is done, wash off your face with warm water.



Note: This particular face scrub would also help keep dark spots and tanned skin at bay.



For Dry Skin - Coconut Oil, Sugar and Lemon Scrub



Do you happen to have a dry skin type? If yes, then this face scrub is for you. Look no further and bring this three-ingredient face scrub to your rescue and say bye-bye to dry and flaky skin. Lemon helps in softening the skin; whereas, coconut will act as a tonic and bring back the moisture to the dull skin.



Ingredients:



1/2 cup coconut Oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice



Method:



Start by adding all the three ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.



Now, take this oil scrub and massage onto your face for around 8-10 minutes.



Once the scrubbing part is done, wash off your face with warm water.



For Oily Skin - Honey, Baking Soda and Lemon Scrub



Pimples can turn out to be quite annoying. People with oily skin type usually tend to suffer more from pimple problems. If you also happen to be a prey of those frequent acne breakouts, then this lemon scrub is sure to come quite handy. Made using baking soda, lemon and honey, this scrub will deep cleanse your oily skin. Lemon acts as a natural astringent, baking soda acts as a natural cleanser and honey's anti-bacterial properties may help reduce sebum production.



Ingredients:



1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 tablespoon baking soda



Method:



Take a bowl and add all the three ingredients to it.



After mixing them well, apply this paste-like scrub on your face using your fingers and gently massage for about 3-4 minutes.



Once this is done, wash off your face using cold water.



So, what are you waiting for? Bring these three lemon scrubs to your rescue and bring back that lost glow and shine on your face. If you know of more such lemon-based scrubs, do share about them with us in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

