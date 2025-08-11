A video is going viral on Instagram wherein an Indian woman in Canada can be seen sharing the prices of common vegetables and fruits sold in a supermarket. "Ever felt broke after buying just bread and milk? Welcome to Canada. Comparing grocery prices in India vs Canada-prepare to be shocked," the content creator shared in the caption. "Kamjor dil ke log kripya iss video ko na dekhe (This video is not for the faint-hearted)," she adds in the video.





She begins the supermarket tour by sharing the shocking price of coriander leaves, a common green used in garnishing almost every Indian sabzi. "Guys, dhaniya Rs 90 ka mil raha hai Canada mein, so let's come with me to grocery shopping in Canada," she says.





From bread and yoghurt to carrots and mangoes, the content creator shares the Canadian prices of some of the most popular groceries among Indians.

"Ek gobhi jo India mein Rs 20-25 ki mil jaati hai, yahan pe Rs 237 ki hai. 1 ginger Rs 177, 1 carrot Rs 66, 1 mango Rs 106, 1 apple Rs 78, 1 potato Rs 78, matlab kuch khaye hi nahi sakte, itna mehnga hai. 1 lb garlic Rs 395, 4 litre milk Rs 396, itni si dahi Rs 200 ki mil rahi hai aur ek bread ka packet Rs 230 ka milta hai Canada mein. (A cauliflower that costs Rs 20-25 in India is Rs 237 here. One piece of ginger costs Rs 177, one carrot costs Rs 66, one mango costs Rs 106, one apple costs Rs 78, and one potato costs Rs 78. It's so expensive you can barely eat anything. A pound of garlic is Rs 395, four litres of milk Rs 396, a small tub of yoghurt Rs 200, and a packet of bread Rs 230 in Canada.)"







The viral video has received mixed reactions online. Take a look at the comments section:





A user quipped, "In our country, Dhaniya is often the 'free gift' with your vegetables, sometimes vendors even insist on giving it to you even if you don't need it!"





Another said, "We won't change our desi mindset of converting dollars to rupees even after earning and spending in dollars."





A user commented, "A dollar you earn is also Rs 60." Another added, "Quality hai kanu don't compare with India."





