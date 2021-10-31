Halloween 2021 is creeping up on us, and this year, we've got no tricks up our sleeves, just treats. So what is Halloween? It's the time of celebration and superstition, a time to honour all saints and martyrs, making it a spooktacular holiday. Initially referred to as Hallows' Eve, Halloween falls on the night of 31st October, which is the eve of All Saints' Day (November 1st). It is thought to have originated in the Celtic fringes of Britain, and was adapted by Christian traditions, immigrants' conventions and an insatiable desire for sweets. During the Celtic pagan festival of Samhain i.e. summer's end, people would light bonfires and don their scariest outfits to ward off roaming ghosts and spirits. It started during the 16th century in Ireland, Scotland and Wales where people went door-to-door asking for food in exchange for a poem or song. In a number of countries around the world today, as the days grow shorter and the nights get colder, people still continue to usher in the winter season with parties, costumes, sweet treats and much fervour. Children, especially in the United States look forward to this holiday all year long, in anticipation of trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving and getting all decked up as witches, zombies and what not. But we have a confession to make, Halloween's party isn't just for the kiddos! Adults dig ghostly decorations, clever costumes, and ghoulishly inspired munchies too. So we've rounded up spooky and divine Halloween desserts to make this year's bash truly memorable.



Trust us, nothing screams Halloween quite like these adorable desserts perfect for your fright night party, and so easy - it's scary! Ranging from Dracula Dentures to Cobweb Cakes, Gingerbread Skeleton Houses to Ghost Cookies. we've got it all. So whether you're hosting a Halloween party or just want to surprise your kids with some unexpected goodies or even share treats with your colleagues, we bring you some frighteningly delicious ideas. Wondering why we're crazy about Halloween? It's all about candy.



1. Chocolate Peanut Butter Spider Cookies

Spine-chilling cookies topped off with chocolate rum balls make for the perfect Halloween treat, don't you agree?



2. Chocolate Mousse Like Never Before





Skeletons, graveyard and all things Halloween! This Halloween desserts is one for keeps!



3. Dracula Dentures, Anyone?





So clever, so divine! Made with chocolate-chip cookies, marshmallows, slivered almonds and red frosting.

4. Gooey Monster Eye Cookies





All Eyes Will Definitely Be On These Colorful Cookies!



5. Marshmallow Ghost Cookies





Too Cute to Eat? BOOOO!



6. Scary Spider Cupcakes





A whole lot of chocolate and peanut butter make these Halloween cupcakes too good to be true!



7. Skeleton Gingerbread Cookies





So cute, we just want to gobble them up! Use gingerbread cutters to make these scary-good cookies.

8. Salted Caramel Apple and Snickers Cake





Seriously? We cannot handle this cake. Just look at it!!!



9. Pumpkin Cookies Don't let Halloween go by without making a scrumptious batch of spiced pumpkin cookies! All you have to do is brush the cookies with the beaten egg white and stick an orange icing pumpkin onto each cookie. You can then use writing gel to decorate the cookies further.



10. Chocolate and Vanilla Ghost Cupcake





This adorable treat proves that Halloween food doesn't always have to be gory.

