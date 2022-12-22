Christmas is here and it is that time of the year when we get to enjoy all kinds of treats. Be it the candies, cakes, and chocolates or the wholesome turkey, there is no dearth of delicious foods that you can enjoy on Christmas. Scrumptious cakes have always been associated with Christmas celebrations and the festival feels incomplete unless you bite into a soft and fluffy plum cake. To bake a classic Christmas cake, you also need to prepare ahead by soaking fruits.





Also read: Christmas 2022: 7 Quick And Easy Christmas Dinner Recipes You Must Try





A variety of sweet and tangy fruits macerated in juices and rum, soaked fruits offer a unique taste that can be utilised to make a range of cakes on Christmas. You can also top up your favourite dessert with soaked fruits, giving it an irresistible aroma. They can be easily stored in a glass jar and used whenever you want to add to the taste of other foods and drinks.

Now if you have forgotten to soak your fruits in advance for Christmas, chef Guntas Sethi brings a recipe to do it in a quick and easy way.

How To Soak Fruits For Christmas Cake:





To make the soaked fruits, first, arrange the ingredients below.





Dates – 100 grams





Raisins – 100 grams





Tutti frutti (green) – 50 grams





Tutti frutti (red)- 50 grams





Candied ginger – 200 grams





Candied cherry – 50 grams





Black currant – 100 grams





Orange juice (tetra pack) – 500 ml





Dried blueberries – 100 grams





Rum – 1 cup





Once you have gathered everything, follow these simple steps.





Step – 1 Take some orange juice in a pan and then toss in the dates, black currant, candied ginger, green and red tutti frutti, blueberries, raisins, and cherries.





Step – 2 Bring the juice to a simmer and cook until the liquid starts to evaporate and the fruits start to get soft and mushy.





Step – 3 Add rum to the fruits, mix everything well, and store it in a jar.











The chef advises against overcooking the fruits and making them too mushy. Try to keep them chunky and ensure that there is some liquid left after cooking to keep the soaked fruits juicy.