Many people say they feel hungrier during the winter months with stronger cravings and an increased urge to snack. Heavy, carb-laden, and creamy dishes and sugary treats are perfect staples for winter. Also, it's that time of the year when most people look forward to cakes. Whether it is about fixing a bad mood or surprising them with a sweet treat, cakes always work to bring cheer and joy. If you are planning to bake a storm in your kitchen and send the aroma far and wide, here are seven interesting cake recipes that you can try at home this weekend and get yourself trained for the big Christmas Day arriving soon.

Here Are 7 Delicious Cake Recipes To Try This Winter Season:

Although this cake does not contain any plum or fruit, the name refers to the variety of prunes and raisins that fill the cake with an incredible taste. A large number of fruits and dry fruits are used to enrich this dish. The name plum cake comes from the early type of fruit cake in England. It is now served widely across the world. It can be served as a dessert after dinner or with evening tea.

This cake appears to have been crafted mainly for Christmas because of the use of vibrant red colour. Nothing could be better than serving a Red Velvet cake on a winter morning.

Sending out the flavour of bananas and the aroma of cinnamon, this recipe is one of the easiest to bake at home. Also, bananas are known to be healthy and energising.

For all those hazelnut lovers, this cake is a delicious option. Hazelnuts are sweet-flavoured nuts and contain a significant amount of antioxidants. They are also rich in phytonutrients that help protect against heart diseases, cancer and neutralise harmful free radicals.

Though the cake may look a little fancy, its taste is pure old-fashioned goodness. It includes swirls of tender vanilla and fudgy chocolate.

The regular chocolate cake is getting a healthier twist with the use of ragi flour. This flour is widely popular in south India and is used to make roti, mudde and porridge.

Pumpkins and oats come together to give a definite twist to our taste buds in this recipe. This cake is high up on the health and wellness index.