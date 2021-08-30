Soft, fluffy and delectable, appams are considered to be one healthy dish that you can prepare in no time. All you need to prepare appams are sooji or rava, salt, curd and of course appam maker to make the whole process of making appams a hassle-free affair. Non-stick Appam maker helps in making appams with less oil and prevents the appam from sticking on the base. So, if you are planning to buy appam makers, we have got you covered.

Here're 4 best options of app makers for you to choose from.

1. Prestige Omega Select Non-stick Appam Maker With Lid

Let's start off this list with this one. This appam maker by the brand Prestige comes with non-stick coating and PFOA-free coating that ensures healthy cooking.





2. Sumeet Aluminium Multi Snack Maker

If you are looking for an all-purpose snack maker option, this product is all you need. From mini pancakes and appam to egg muffins and more, you can make so many different recipes with this one. Try it out.





3. Daluci Aluminium Non-Stick Appam Pan

We have found another aluminium appam pan for you. Made with 4-layers non-stick coating, this appam maker is effective in making 12 pieces of appams/pancakes at one go.





4. Crew4 Aluminium Appam Maker And Dosa Tawa

This combo set comes with an appam maker along with a non-stick dosa maker so that you can enjoy making both recipes without any fuss.

















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.