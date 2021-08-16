Getting your kitchen well-structured is one of the most important factors in ensuring a functional and practical kitchen area. Huge and bulky appliances consume a large part of the kitchen space, making the kitchen nothing but a mess. Right? That's why we look for lightweight, cute and compact kitchen appliances to ensure enough space for comfortable movements and placing of the necessary ingredients while preparing food. One such kitchen appliance is a tabletop wet grinder. Unlike other blenders, this appliance is lightweight and covers very little space in the kitchen.





If you are planning to buy a tabletop wet grinder for a structured kitchen look, here's a list to choose from. Read on.

Here Are 5 Best TableTop Wet Grinders For Everyday Use:

1. Butterfly Smart Wet Grinder

This jar comes with a shockproof ABS body, detachable stainless-steel drums and unbreakable and transparent lids that ensure better performance and durability. Besides, it has a powerful motor that features a 4-way grinding system.





2. Elgi Ultra Grind + Gold Tabletop Wet Grinder

Cute and compact, this appliance can be a perfect addition to any modern kitchen. In addition, it has conical grind stones fitted with a sturdy and durable motor that ensures noiseless and vibration-free use. Try it today!





3. DGMR ENGG Works Wet Grinder

Here's another cute and compact wet grinder option for your kitchen. This set includes a piece of tabletop grinder, grinding stone, coconut scraper and atta kneader. If you are looking for an all-in-one option, this set will fit the bill.





4. Bajaj 230-Watt Tabletop Wet Grinder

This appliance is deemed to provide a 2l jar made with food-grade plastic and an LED indicator. Besides, it is handy which makes it a perfect option to carry it while travelling.





5. Ponmani Pearl Plus

This wet grinder by the brand Ponmani is deemed to feature a 1.25-litre tilting wet grinder and a copper motor that ensures durability. Besides, it also has a coconut scraper and an atta kneader.











