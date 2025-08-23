Lunchboxes are a convenient way to pack and carry meals. However, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in these containers is crucial to prevent health risks. A recent viral video showing larvae infestation in a lunchbox has raised serious concerns about their safety. The clip, shared on Instagram, featured a man opening a packed lunchbox. He showed viewers how the lid of the box had larvae crawling inside, directly over the unprotected food. He warned parents and office workers not to use such lunchboxes.





The shocking footage sparked thousands of reactions, with users expressing disgust and alarm. Many admitted they had never considered the potential health risks associated with poorly cleaned or low-quality lunchboxes.





Also Read: Viral "Paseena Parantha" Video Leaves Internet Shocked, Disgusted And Talking













Here's how the internet reacted:





One user wrote, “The better the facilities, the more dangerous they are!"





Another added, “Don't be surprised if this happens to us tomorrow.”





Someone commented, "You did a good job by telling other people about this. Doing god's work."





"Take good quality steel boxes and use them. Why do you use cheap rubber?" remarked a user.





A viewer said, "It's not the box's problem, it's the cleaner's issue."





"Right, now I have to change my tiffin. Thank you for the information," read another comment.





Also Read: Viral Video Alleges Unhygienic Kitchen At 'Miraki Chinese' In Mumbai, Restaurant Responds





Earlier, a video of a kid showcasing the different types of tiffin boxes and water bottles he carries to school went viral on social media. The clip begins with a father asking his son to pull out his tiffin boxes from his school bag, revealing an impressive collection of three dabbas.





Also Read: Watch: Cockroach Found On Food At Mumbai's Theobroma Outlet, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The boy's lunchbox setup includes a blue container for lunch, a small one for fruits that he eats immediately after school starts, and a triangular-shaped one for extra snacks on his bus ride home. That's not all – he also carries two water bottles, one for water and one for Glucon-D. To top it off, the boy mentions he has a whopping nine books and notebooks in his bag. Read the full story here.