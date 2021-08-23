We all love eating freshly made rotis. Don't we? But it is practically not possible to have hot and soft rotis every single day. Weekdays are busy and it is difficult to find time during the day to make fresh rotis for lunch. Therefore, people prefer to prepare them in the morning and store them. We need the right container to store our rotis in, something that will keep the rotis fresh and tasty and prevent them from getting dry and stale. We have made a list of roti servers that would keep your roti fresh and tasty!





Here Are 5 Chapati Boxes To Choose From:

1. Karigar Creations Sheesham Wood Chapati Box:

Karigar's chapati box is made of high-quality sheesham wood with an inner stainless-steel container. It is beautifully handcrafted. This product keeps your food hot for long hours as the inner stainless-steel container retains the temperature and freshness of food.





2. Femora Stainless Steel Insulated Roti Server:

Femora's stainless-steel insulated roti server has a dome-shaped glass lid that allows the water vapour to trickle down through the sides of the wall and accumulate below the coaster, without dropping on rotis, thus saving them from getting soggy. Roti coaster prevents the rotis from sticking to the bottom of the container and getting soggy.





3. Borosil Stainless Steel Insulated Roti Server:

Borosil's stainless steel insulated roti server comes in silver colour. The roti server is designed to ensure freedom from roti sogginess. The mirror-finish of the inner stainless-steel bowl ensures easy cleaning. This product is 2.5 litres. Do not use in the microwave and do not place on the gas.





4. Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Insulated Solid Roti Server:

Amazon's brand solimo's stainless steel insulated solid roti server keeps rotis fresh and hot and prevent sogginess. Inner steel coaster prevents rotis from sticking to the bottom of the container. It is durable and lightweight making it long-lasting and easy to handle when serving.





5. Rize Creations Wooden Chapati Box:

Rize creation's wooden roti box is brown and made of sheesham wood. This product is beautifully handcrafted. The lid is made of heavy material to keep heat inside. This product is toxin-free and is perfectly safe to store food in.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.