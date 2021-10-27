Cooking is no less than an art. There are a number of factors that make every dish delicious, whether it's the freshness of the ingredients or the method of cooking. The right kind of utensils and cookware can also make a huge difference to the resulting preparations. A non-stick Tawa is one such utensil which definitely comes in handy for multiple purposes. From Dosa to Uttapam, Cheela to Parantha - there are countless Indian recipes which can become even more delicious with the help of the right kind of Tawa. We have shortlisted five of the best non-stick Tawa options to amp up your cooking and suit your kitchen.

Here Are 5 Best Non-Stick Tawa Options For Your Kitchen:

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Non-Stick Tawa with 2-Way Non-Stick Coating

Everyday cooking becomes simple and hassle-free with this Amazon Brand Non-Stick Tawa. The 2-Way coating ensures that the product lasts longer and can suit all your cooking needs.





2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Special Non-Stick Aluminium Flat Tawa Price:

The Flat Tawa by Pigeon is made with Aluminium and black in colour. The strong and sturdy product has a steady handle to help you flip paranthas and cheelas with ease.

3. Hawkins Aluminium Futura Nonstick Dosa Tava, Diameter 28 cm:

A Dosa Tava can definitely come in handy when you have to whip up crispy dosas with ease. The curved surface and non-stick German coating make this product ideal for making delicious Dosas.

4. Amicus Kitchen Premium Iron Tawa 10 Inch for Roti Paratha Chapati:

Who says non-stick Tawas are suitable for only Dosas and Cheelas? Roti, Paratha and Chapati too can be made easily with this Tawa made with pure iron. Enrich your daily cooking with the goodness of iron!

5. CAROTE Granite Non-Stick Flat Roti Tava:

Move over aluminium and iron, try this Granite Roti Tava made with a Swiss non-stick coating. All the food you cook will slide off with ease and make cooking a hassle-free and seamless process.

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.