





Chopping is no easy task and there's no denying to it. It takes time, skill and energy to cut and chop ingredients perfectly. Take onion for instance - we can't help but be teary-eyed when slicing this vegetable using a knife and chopping board. This is where the chopper comes to the rescue. This handy appliance has been designed with blades placed in the container so that the veggies can be chopped easily without making a mess. We have shortlisted some excellent choppers that don't need electricity to function, making them the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Here Are 5 Chopper Options To Choose From:

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Plastic Large Vegetable Chopper

Amazon Brand - Solimo's vegetable chopper is designed to simplify all your chopping needs. With 3 high-quality stainless steel blades, the chopper is durable and capable of withstanding powerful chopping motions.





2. Butterfly Premium Vegetable Chopper

Butterfly's vegetable chopper has a unique string function that easily chops vegetables and fruits with the pull of the string. One doesn't need electricity to operate. Made from ABS plastic, this chopper is unbreakable and ideal for long-lasting use.





3. Pigeon Mini Handy Chopper

Pigeon's chopper operates on a unique string function chops vegetables and fruits with ease, no electricity is needed to use this chopper. It comes with a 5-blade design made from stainless steel for smooth and fine chopping.





4. Wonderchef String Chopper 5-Blade Plus whisking Blade

Wonderchef's chopper comes with five sharp blades, placed at different levels for the perfect chopping. It can chop everything, ranging from onions and garlic to fruits and vegetables. The whisking attachment helps whisk, eggs, yoghurt and cream.





5. Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter

Ganesh's chopper has stainless steel blades that perfectly chop hard and soft vegetables as per your requirement. The chopper comes with a handle so that the grip can be stronger and can be easy to operate. It also has a non-skid base.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.