There's something special about street food that draws you in. The aromas, the sounds, and the flavours all combine to create a unique experience. Kolkata's street food scene is particularly notable, with dishes that offer more than just a meal. The Mughlai Paratha is a standout, with its crispy, golden exterior and flavorful filling of spiced eggs, onions, and sometimes minced meat. If you're craving something hearty and satisfying, this dish is a great option. Sure, you can always order piping hot Mughlai parathas from your favourite food delivery app. It is super easy and convenient. But if cooking is on your mind, here's some good news! With a few simple tips, you can easily nail this recipe at home.





How To Make Mughlai Paratha | Kolkata-Style Mughlai Paratha Recipe | What Goes In A Mughlai Paratha

Ingredients Required:

For the Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon oil

Water as needed

For the Egg Stuffing

2 eggs

1 tablespoon chopped onion

1 teaspoon chopped green chillies

1/3 teaspoon salt

1/3 teaspoon red chilli powder

For the Chicken Stuffing

100g boneless chicken

1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander-cumin powder

1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Kolkata-Style Mughlai Paratha At Home

1. Make The Dough Perfect

Photo: Unsplash





The base of a Mughlai paratha lies in its paratha itself. Use a mix of maida (all-purpose flour) and a little bit of atta for balance. Add a spoonful of oil or ghee while kneading, and let the dough rest for at least 30 minutes. This will make sure your homemade paratha turns out soft enough to fold yet remains crispy when fried. Patience is the key so make sure not to rush or skip this step!

2. Get The Filling Right

Traditional Mughlai paratha filling usually has beaten eggs, minced chicken or mutton along with chopped onions, green chillies, and a handful of coriander. The point here is to keep the mixture light and well-seasoned so it cooks evenly inside the paratha. Too much stuffing will make the folding tough, and too little will leave it flat.

3. Learn How To Fold

Unlike regular stuffed parathas, Mughlai parathas are folded into a pocket like a parcel. Roll the dough thin, place the filling in the centre, and fold from all sides, sealing the edges. This technique traps the steam inside, cooking the filling beautifully. Don't stress if the shape isn't perfect, it's the layers and crispness that count more than a perfect sphere here.

4. Fry With Patience

Photo: Pexels

The frying is what gives a Mughlai paratha its golden, flaky texture. Heat enough oil or ghee in a flat pan and shallow-fry on medium flame. Too hot, and the outside will burn while the inside stays raw, too low, and it will turn greasy. Flip carefully until both sides are crisp and golden-brown. This slow, even frying is the real secret behind that irresistible crunch.

5. Serve Street-Style

No Mughlai paratha is complete without its classic sides! Spicy potato curry, a tangy onion salad, and ketchup or chutney. If you want the real deal, serve it hot off the pan with these add-ons for the Kolkata vibe. Trust us, you won't miss your favourite street vendor once you make Mughlai paratha like this!





But, making Mughali paratha requires patience, practice and time. Don't get disheartened if you don't get your first batch right. You can always enjoy the flavours of Mughlai paratha from your favourite food delivery app (we won't judge!)

Is Mughlai Paratha Healthy?

Not really. Mughlai paratha, in its traditional form, is not typically considered a healthy option due to its high fat content from deep-frying and the use of refined flour (maida), which can cause blood sugar spikes. This makes it less suitable for individuals with diabetes or heart conditions. However, a healthier alternative can be created by substituting maida with whole wheat flour and reducing oil usage, potentially making it a more balanced and nutritious option.





What To Eat With Mughlai Paratha?

Mughlai paratha pairs perfectly with spicy potato curry or aloo matar curry, but it's also delicious with a variety of other gravy-based curries, such as paneer or mixed vegetable curry.





So, make Mughlai paratha at home with these simple tips and let us know in the comments below how it turned out to be!

