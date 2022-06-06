Every once in a while, when we get our whole-body checkups, we usually believe that most things will be fine. And even if it is not, we can manage our health with just a few lifestyle-related changes. However, when it comes to diabetes, it becomes challenging. Diabetes is a disease that causes blood sugar levels to fluctuate. It is a condition in which your body does not create enough insulin or is unable to respond to the quantity produced. Diabetes is irreversible, and if left untreated, it can cause problems with your eyes, kidneys, and even heart. While many medications are available to control diabetes, you can also manage it with simple dietary changes. For the same, here we bring you some easy-to-make breakfast recipes that can help manage diabetes. Check out some of the recipes below:





Here Are 7 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Kuttu, also known as buckwheat, is a gluten-free grain utilized in Navratri fasting meals. Kuttu is high in protein, essential minerals, and vitamins, making it ideal for people with diabetes. This kuttu ka paratha is an easy recipe to make that you can pair with dahi.

This juice is one of the most popular methods of consuming aloe vera. All you have to do is mix some aloe vera gel with a glass of water, salt, roasted jeera, and mint leaves, and serve in a tall glass. It may taste bitter, but its health benefits will positively affect you.

Simply soak the chana overnight, place it in the pressure cooker and boil. To this, add some boiled potatoes and masalas with kala chana to amp up its taste! Then dig in. You can even carry this chaat in your lunch box.

Many opt for boiled eggs instead of omelettes or scrambled eggs to cut down on oil and butter. If plain boiled eggs aren't your thing, try this quick stir-fry dish with boiled eggs. However, when you make this dish, make sure to use only a tablespoon of oil. You can also cook it in a non-stick pan to reduce oil usage.





This breakfast dish is one of the simplest on our list and one of the most popular. This mushy mix, made with urad dal, semolina, curd, and vegetables, is a treasure trove of protein and fibre that could help with diabetes management.

While neem has numerous health benefits, it is especially beneficial to non-insulin-dependent diabetics. Blood sugar levels can be managed with a hot cup of neem tea first thing in the morning.

This crispy dosa combines a variety of popular nutrients. Ragi and wheat are known for their high fibre content, and for diabetics, this could be an excellent nutrition package. If you feel that the taste is not suitable for you, pair it with some chutney to make it flavourful.





These recipes are easy to make and can be incorporated into your daily diet. Try them out, and let us know which recipe you liked the best.