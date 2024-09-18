Have you ever taken a bite of your favourite dish and thought, “Hmm, maybe just a pinch of salt would make it better?” Well, you are not alone. For many of us, the final dash of salt seems like an easy way to enhance the flavour of our meals. And we don't just do it with our daily meals but also with our fruits and salads. But, is it really a good practice to add salt on top of our foods? It makes our food taste better but does it harm our bodies more than we think? If you have this and other sodium-related questions in mind, then you have landed on the right page! Let's find out if this habit is helping or making your body better or worse.





What Happens When You Eat Too Much Salt?

If you are consuming too much salt daily, it can have several long-term effects on your body. The most common side effect is heightened blood pressure – where blood is being forcefully pushed against the artery walls. Some other common symptoms include the development of multiple sclerosis, heart diseases, headaches, enlarged muscle tissue, damage to organs, kidney stones, osteoporosis, etc. A very evident side effect of too much salt intake is water retention in the body, which could lead to swelling in parts of the body.

Should You Add Salt on Top Of Your Meals?

Yes, you can. As per nutritionist Amita Gadre (@amitagadre) adding salt on top of your meals would not cause any problems. However, it is important to make sure that you aren't consuming foods that are too savoury or salty to manage your total sodium intake for the day. Many times, we add salt while cooking the ingredients to fasten the process and prevent burning. For example: while cooking onion. The expert says it is completely fine to add salt on top of your meals to enhance their flavour.

How Much Salt Is Okay To Consume Everyday?

As per the expert, it is important to note your salt intake throughout the day. Make sure only to consume 1 teaspoon (5 grams) of salt in a day and not more than that. This is because you obtain sodium from other foods as well and not just from the extra salt being put on top of your foods.

How To Reduce Salt Intake On A Daily Basis?

You can easily reduce your salt consumption by tweaking your daily habits. Follow these easy tips to control your salt intake.

1. Avoid Processed Foods

The ready-to-eat packaged snacks available in the market today have high levels of salt in them. These food products have unhealthy levels of salt that make them tastier but are immensely harmful to us. Instead of buying salty snacks, try munching on healthier options like fruits, nuts and seeds.

2. Limit Pickles, Papads and Chutneys

Pickles, papads and chutneys definitely make the food taste better but have high amounts of salt in them. If you are consuming them in your daily meals, keep the salt levels in your food lower and compensate it with condiments.

3. Cook At Home

Not only will it be pocket-friendly, but cooking at home can help you control your salt intake. Instead of using salt directly, you can use herbs and seasonings to make them nutritious and more delicious. Try substituting salt with seasonings the next time you are cooking.

Apples

4. Eat Fruits And Vegetables With Less Sodium

Another way to reduce your salt intake is by eating fruits and vegetables with low sodium content. Fruits and veggies like apples, berries, oranges, mangoes, broccoli, sweet potatoes, okra, etc. should be added to your daily diet as they have lower sodium levels.

5. Read Food Labels

Before you buy food, read the labels carefully. Make sure to only buy and consume foods with lower sodium levels to keep a check on your daily salt intake. Start by reducing salt in your daily foods and gradually, your taste buds will get immune to this change.





