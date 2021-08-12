In this fast-paced world, we all look for kitchen appliances that can make our life simpler and easier. Induction cooktop is one such amazing kitchen appliance. It is a heat-free cooking method that works with just magnets in the stove top and the magnets in your utensils to transfer the heat and cook food without wasting fuel and energy. Besides being faster in cooking, it is super easy to use, fuss free and adds style and elegance in the modern kitchen.





If you are planning to buy one for your kitchen, we have handpicked some options for you to choose from. Read on to know about them.

Here Are 5 Induction Cooktops For A Hassle Free Cooking:

1. Prestige Induction Cooktop

This appliance comes with soft push buttons and pause function for easy accessibility. Besides, it comes with an automatic voltage regulator that takes care of voltage variance and ensures durability and better performance.





2. Philips Viva Collection Induction Cooktop

Sleek and compact, this induction cooktop by the brand Philips comes with 1.2 metre long cord length for convenient use. If you are planning to renovate your kitchen with some new appliances, then this product will perfectly fit the bill.





3. Pigeon By Stovekraft Induction Cooktop

We have found another easy-to-use and efficient appliance for you. This cooktop by the brand Pigeon has a 7 segments LED display for power and temperature. In addition, it is deemed to have 93% energy saving technology.





4. Havells Insta Cook Induction Cooktop

This product comes with 4 different modes of cooking that includes manual, milk, curry and fry. You can click any of the modes while preparing the required dish.





5. Usha CookJoy Induction Cooktop

This appliance comes with 6 different modes of cooking - manual, milk/tea , deep fry, idli, curry, dosa/idli. Besides being versatile in cooking, this appliance is also resistant to voltage fluctuation upto 1500 volts.



