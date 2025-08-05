Remember your school days when you used to share food with your classmates? Back then, tiffin used to be simple: one dabba (lunchbox), an ordinary water bottle and probably the same old ghar ka khana. But times have changed, and now kids bring fancy lunchboxes to school packed with variety. Even their water bottles may be special. Along similar lines, a video has gone viral, showcasing a heartwarming conversation between a father and his son. In the clip, the kid shows the different types of tiffin boxes and water bottles that he carries to school, each for a specific purpose.





The clip opens with the father asking his son to take out his tiffin boxes from the school bag. Would you believe that the young boy carries not one, not two, but three dabbas? The first blue-coloured one is where he brings his lunch, and the next one is a comparatively small container that has fruits. The boy reveals that he eats them right after reaching school. The last tiffin box is triangular-shaped, where he carries extra lunch while returning home in his school bus.





Now, coming to his water bottles, one of them, of course, has water. Meanwhile, the other one has Glucon-D, an instant energy drink, popular in India. Food and beverages aside, the boy cutely admits that his bag also has nine books and notebooks in total. The caption read, "Seriously, how many boxes do you need?? Do new-age Kids have so many lunch boxes and bottles?"

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





"I can't stop looking at him. He is soo cuteee," gushed a user.





"He is so organised about his meals... he is really a smart and cute kid," praised another.





One person recommended having a separate bag for lunchboxes.





"Let's appreciate his Mom for all the Love in those lunch boxes," wrote an individual.





"Shayad dost ke liye bhi lejata hoga (Perhaps he brings some for his friend)" guessed someone else.





The viral video has clocked over 5.1 million views so far.