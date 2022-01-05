Tangy, zesty and sour, lemon is one citrus fruit that is used to prepare different types of recipes. From garnishing paneer tikka to making lemon pie and whipping up a refreshing drink, the versatility of lemon makes it an exciting ingredient to cook with. Not only is lemon a delicious ingredient, but it is also a rich source of vitamin C and several other essential nutrients. With the help of a lemon squeezer, we can extract the juice of a lemon with ease. The best part is, you won't get lemon seeds when you extract fresh lemon juice. We have handpicked some lemon squeezers that would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.





Here Are 5 Lemon Squeezers To Choose From:

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer







Solimo, Amazon's brand for kitchenware, offers a versatile lemon squeezer. The squeezer is made from high-quality, 100% food-grade stainless steel. It doesn't have any sharp edges, ensuring is safe for home use.











2. ELAN Lemon Squeezer







Elan's lemon squeezer is cute and compact, ideal for the kitchen. The squeezer is powder-coated aluminium that offers a strong, steady and comfortable grip.











3. Primelife Novel New Lemon Squeezer







Primelife's lemon squeezer is made with ABS plastic, making it lightweight and safe for home use. You can use it for squeezing lemons and other citrus fruits. The squeezer helps separate the pulp and seeds











4. Door Stone Lemon Squeezer







Here's another handy option, Door Stone's lemon squeezer is made with ultra-strong and high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and better performance. The lemon squeezer comes with a non-slip handle with a hook.





5. Signoraware Lemon Squeezer







Signoraware's lemon squeezer is made from high-quality, 100% food-grade stainless steel that prevents rusting. It is dishwasher safe.

















