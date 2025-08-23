From business strategies to entertainment, artificial intelligence has become part and parcel of our daily lives. It has also made its way into the culinary world-think apps that suggest recipes based on what is in your fridge, or smart kitchen machines that whip up restaurant-style dishes with minimal effort. But Europe seems to have taken things a step further.





Dutch multinational food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway.com has launched a pilot programme in Zurich, Switzerland, in collaboration with Swiss robotics company RIVR. Together, they have introduced AI-powered robo-delivery dogs-four-legged machines that are now delivering fast food from the local restaurant Zekis World.





What Makes These Robo Dogs So Special?

According to a report by Euro News, these robotic dogs are equipped with Physical AI, which allows them to:

Climb stairs effortlessly

Navigate around obstacles like trash bins

Move safely around vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists

Walk at speeds of up to 15 km per hour

Withstand weather conditions including heat, rain, snow and wind

Each delivery is monitored in real time, and the robots can be controlled remotely. This ensures both safety and efficiency, especially in busy urban environments.

Beyond Fast Food: What Lies Ahead

RIVR has bigger plans for these robo canines. The company aims to expand their use to deliver groceries, parcels, packages and fresh meals in the near future. According to their developers, more such robots will be deployed at retail and convenience stores across other European cities later this year.





Why This Matters for Food Tech?

Zornitsa Chugreeva, Senior Global Innovation Director at Just Eat Takeaway.com, shared that their mission is to empower everyday convenience through automation. As quoted by Grocery Gazette, she said, "It drives our commitment to exploring, testing and integrating innovations and technologies, all aimed at enhancing our service and driving an even better experience for our ecosystem."





Marko Bjelonic, CEO of RIVR, added that this collaboration offers a glimpse into a future where automation blends naturally into cities, helping people get what they need, when they need it.





The Bottom Line:

Robo-delivery dogs may sound futuristic, but they are now a reality-bringing fast food to your doorstep with precision, speed and a touch of sci-fi charm.

Would you trust a robot to deliver your next meal? Let us know in the comments below.