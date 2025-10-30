Having a supportive community in our lives is incredibly fulfilling. We have absolutely no say over what state we were born into, but we all wish to belong and to connect in whichever manner we find enjoyable. What better way to connect than around a common table? It is true of every meal that every dish is but another link from stranger to stranger. In Mumbai, supper clubs are slowly beginning to change our dining habits. Based on silent verbal invites, home kitchens, passionate hosts, they consist of invitation-only dining with carefully orchestrated multi-course meals, conversation and communal eating. They allow us to take a look at our surroundings, slow down, relax, and to be at one with the moment.





Here are five supper clubs in Mumbai where strangers are made friends across shared food and stories.

1. The Supperclub Mumbai

In Lokhandwala, Chef Raji Gupta has begun a supper club, providing an intimate fine dining setting wherein guests from across the city of Mumbai join together to dine on a meal that is both personal and comforting. Each course brings forth stories of heritage and flavour, as Chef Raji takes ethnic cookery and launches it into the modern world, but surprised with the invented and new. Her own signature rasam pani puri, for example, strikes a fine balance between nostalgia and surprise, a reflection of her entire approach to food: cultural heritage and inventive curiosity in a successful combination! The supper club operates purely on a reservation basis, whereupon receipt of funds, the exact location is divulged. What guests enjoy returning to is, over and above the food itself, those fine qualities which the supper provides - a true experience of warmth and belongingness, which gives them all a good feeling, which makes it feel good to dine together!

How to Go: DM on Instagram or call at +91 70450 97558.





Address: Lokhandwala, Mumbai (exact address revealed post reservation).

2. Around The Table

Around The Table, located in Bandra, is held by Rukaiya Kanchwala and Ishita Desai. Their menus are drawn from memories of travel and home traditions. One evening you might dine on a Grecian inspired feast, another evening on a Bohri thaal. This is a by-invitation-only supper club where each event is like a themed voyage.





How to Get In: DM on Instagram or call +91 88281 02552.





Address: Bandra, Mumbai (exact address disclosed upon confirmation)

3. House of Málà

In the throbbing heart of Khar, sisters Prachi and Saloni Gupta have set Mumbai ablaze with the fire of Sichuan. House of Málà focuses on vegetarian reinterpretations of má (numbing) and là (spicy). You will dine on five courses of authentic artfully plated Sichuan food no less that focus on umami, bold aromatics, and full-on heat.





How to Get In: Reservations are made via Instagram





Address: Khar, Mumbai (venue sent 24 hours before event)





4. Every Aroma

For lovers of South Indian food, Every Aroma is a soulful re-imagining of banquet style dining. Curated by Reshma, it captures the sweet spices of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and elsewhere served in multi course spreads often on banana leaves. The experience is traditional but elevated in execution.





How to Get In: DM on Instagram or call +91 98198 75010 to book seats.

Address: Mumbai (place given after booking)

5. Soul With A Sole

Under the clever name Tanji's Kitchen, Soul With A Sole has a vegetarian/vegan bent in soulful plant-forward cuisine. Each meal is themed, Umami, Decadence, and more so that even those weaned on regular menus will be amazed and delighted.





How to get in: DM on Instagram to get the next event details and reserve your space. Where: Mumbai (venue shared once booking is confirmed)





While there are many supper clubs in Mumbai, these five are good places to start as each is hosted by passionate hosts and hostesses, who painstakingly prepare meals not only to satisfy hunger but to prepare communion, memories, and joy.