Pongal, a traditional harvest festival, is celebrated with great pomp and vigour across South India, primarily in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Tamil, the word ‘Pongal' translates to boil or spill over. As a result, it is a traditional custom to cook milk and rice in an earthen-decorated vessel until it overflows on Pongal. This joyous occasion honours the Sun god and signifies the end of the winter season.





This year, Pongal will begin on January 14 and conclude on January 17. The most important day, known as Thai Pongal, will begin at 3:13 pm on January 14, as per Drikpanchang. The four-day festival is marked by grand feasts as families, relatives, and guests gather together. So, if you are still unsure about what to prepare, we have got you covered.

Here Is A Guide To A Traditional Pongal Lunch Menu:

Appetizers:

1. Medu Vada

A perfect appetiser, Medu Vada is prepared with black gram and tastes best with coconut chutney or sambar. Crispy-crunchy from the outside and soft-fluffy from the inside, these golden fritters are deep-fried to perfection, making up for a wholesome starter. Click here for the recipe.

2. Meen Vazhakkai Chops





This unique appetiser made with fish and banana is a crispy delight, tossed in an array of spices. The chops are usually served with shallots, curry leaves and coconut. A generous squeeze of lime alongside the goodness of coconuts makes up for a lip-smacking affair. Serve it on a banana leaf for that traditional touch. Recipe here.





3. Peanut Sundal





Picture this as a peanut chaat but with a South Indian twist. Lots of mustard and curry leaves, alongside a generous portion of grated coconut, make the dish ready in just a few minutes but without compromising on the taste. The recipe is here.

Main Course:

4. VenPongal





A comfort food for many, Ven Pongal is whipped up with the ideal blend of rice and lentil. The cooked rice and dal are mashed together, loosened with a little water, salt sprinkles and a dollop of ghee. The piping hot lunch dish is simply nourishing and deeply satisfying. The full recipe is here.

5. Sambar





Sambar balances hot and savoury notes, cooked with tempered and sauteed vegetables, followed by sambar powder, tamarind paste, water and other ingredients. It's a Pongal special because it complements both Ven Pongal and Sakkarai Pongal, adding depth, warmth and a burst of flavour to the festive meal. Here is the recipe.





6. Rasam





Who can refuse a plate of spicy and tangy rasam? You can either customise it according to your preferences or make it the traditional way with other food. Pairing sambar with rice is another classic option. Some interesting variations include Lemon rasam or Pineapple rasam. Find the recipe here.





7. Beans Poriyal





This is a simple and easy-to-cook vegetable dish made with green beans, spices, curry leaves and grated coconut. Poriyal is the sought-after item among health enthusiasts due to its light cooking method, minimal use of oil and nutrient-rich ingredients. A step-by-step recipe guide is here.

Sweet Dishes:

8. Sakkarai Pongal





What's a lunch menu without something sweet to end with, right? If yes, add Sakkarai Pongal to your list, prepared using moong dal, jaggery, ghee and nuts. Imagine this as a South India-style moong dal halwa. Here's how to make this yummy dessert at home.

Photo: instagram/elephantsncoconuttrees

9. Paal Payasam





Creamy and delicious, it is made with the goodness of rice and milk. The dessert is also enriched with cashews and raisins, resembling a South Indian version of kheer, suitable for several festivals. Click here for the full recipe.