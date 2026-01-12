Awards-season food rarely draws as much attention as the winners on stage, but this year it seems to be doing so. It all began with the Critics' Choice Awards 2026. During the ceremony, photos of the food went viral on social media. It showed a rather pared-down plate served to guests: small portions of cheese, crackers, grapes, hummus, and a handful of bite-sized appetisers. The spread, closer to a miniature grazing platter than a formal dinner, quickly became a talking point during and after the event. The simplicity of the meal stood out at a high-profile ceremony, especially one that runs long.





That moment set the stage for renewed attention on food when the Golden Globe Awards followed days later. Unlike the Critics' Choice event, the Golden Globes offered a clearly defined, chef-driven menu designed specifically for the ceremony. For the third consecutive year, the awards partnered with Nobu Restaurants, with Nobu Matsuhisa serving as the official chef.





The Golden Globes menu centred on dishes that are closely associated with Chef Nobu's global restaurant identity. Guests were served a selection of his signature preparations, beginning with Yellowtail Jalapeno, along with a Caviar Cup and Lobster Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing. Sushi featured prominently, with nigiri offerings that included Tai Matsuhisa, salmon, and tuna, each brushed with nikiri soy. The savoury course was anchored by Miso Black Cod, a dish long recognised as one of the chef's defining creations.

Dessert continued the Japanese-inspired theme. Guests were served a composed plate featuring white chocolate mousse and pistachio sponge alongside a ceremonial matcha cake, finished with a Golden Nobu coin as garnish. The menu, like those from previous years, was structured to be elegant and service-friendly within the ballroom setting, where dining takes place alongside live speeches and awards.





Social media users had a lot to say about the food at the Golden Globes 2026. Some found it appetising, while others felt more options should be available. Check out some of the reactions from X below:

Taken together, the two ceremonies highlighted how differently major awards shows approach food. While the Critics' Choice Awards drew attention for its minimal offering, the Golden Globes leaned into continuity and culinary branding through its ongoing collaboration with Nobu.