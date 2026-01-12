Crispy matar cutlet is a much-loved homemade snack, known for its crunchy outside and soft, flavourful centre. It's the perfect choice when you want something quick, tasty, and fuss-free. Made mainly with green peas, these cutlets have a natural sweetness that pairs beautifully with mild spices.





The best part? This recipe is simple and beginner-friendly-no fancy skills required. You can serve these cutlets as an evening snack, a party starter, or even as a light meal with chutney or salad. Plus, they're shallow-fried, so they're lighter than many traditional snacks. With just a handful of ingredients and easy steps, you'll have a delicious homemade treat in no time.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Fresh Flavour of Green Peas

Green peas give the cutlet its sweet, fresh taste and soft texture inside, making every bite light and enjoyable.

Perfect Binding with Potatoes

Boiled potatoes hold everything together, keeping the cutlets soft without drying out.

Crunchy Breadcrumb Coating

Breadcrumbs create that irresistible crispy layer outside while the inside stays moist and tender.

Balanced Spices

Simple spices enhance the flavour without overpowering the natural sweetness of peas-perfect for all age groups.

Healthier Cooking Method

Shallow frying uses less oil than deep frying, so the cutlets are lighter yet still crispy.





How to Make Crispy Matar Cutlets I Veg Cutlet Recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup boiled green peas (matar)

2 medium boiled potatoes

2 tbsp breadcrumbs (for mixture)

Extra breadcrumbs for coating

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1/2tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Oil for shallow frying

Mash the boiled peas lightly, leaving some texture.

In a bowl, mix peas, boiled potatoes, onion, green chilli, spices, salt, breadcrumbs, and coriander leaves.

Shape the mixture into small round or oval cutlets.

Coat each cutlet with breadcrumbs.





Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

Serving Ideas

With Green Chutney: Pair with mint or coriander chutney for a fresh, tangy kick.





Evening Snack: Enjoy with tea or coffee for a cosy treat.





Party Starter: Serve on a platter with dips and lemon wedges for an easy appetiser.





In a Burger or Sandwich: Use as a patty with veggies and sauce for a quick meal.





You can even pack these cutlets in your child's lunchbox - they're tasty and wholesome!