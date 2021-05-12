The holy month of Ramadan is soon to come to an end, and Muslims around the world are preparing for the Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al-Fitr, also known as the 'festival of breaking the fast', is celebrated to mark the spirit of sacrifice, devotion and kindness. On this special occasion, people wake up early, dress in new clothes and pray to God; the young ones go to elders for their 'Eidi' or small gifts. The family then proceeds towards the Eid Al-Fitr feast. Traditionally, an Eid-Special lunch is supposed to be all things rich and robust. Think biryani, kormas, kebabs and more. But you can, of course, reimagine the feast and give it your own spin by including slightly off-beat but equally festive dishes. Here are some recipes that are a perfect mix of old-school and contemporary dishes.





Here Are 6 Eid-Special Lunch Recipes You Must Try This Time:





1. Awadhi Mutton Biryani





The word biryani is derived from the Persian word 'birian' which means fried before cooking and 'birinj' which means rice. This iconic dish combines the goodness of cooked mutton, basmati rice and rustic spices. You cannot have an Eid celebration without a perfect biryani, and this is the recipe you have been looking for.

2. Haleem Khowsuey





Inspired by the popular Burmese dish Khowsuey, this Haleem recipe comes with the goodness of minced mutton that is cooked with a blend of lentils for a super smooth and comforting dish that you cannot get enough of. Here's the complete recipe.

3. Badaam Korma

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in rich gravy thickened with almonds. This creamy gravy will become the highlight of your spread in no time. You can pair it with rice or any bread of your choice. Here's the recipe.





4. Chicken Changezi

Inarguably one of the most popular chicken dishes of the subcontinent, Chicken changezi is made with succulent chicken tossed in a gravy made with cream, garam masala, yogurt and a lot of tangy tomatoes. Make restaurant-style chicken changezi at home with this recipe.





5. Mutton Dalcha

Mutton Dalcha is a scintillating meat curry hailing from Hyderabad. Much like Haleem the role of Dal is indispensable in this rich recipe. Made with mutton, chana dal and a host of spices, Mutton Dalcha could be a game-changer in your Eid lunch. Here's the recipe.

6. Dum Biryani Risotto

Delicious Italian risotto with the magic of Biryani. In this stellar recipe, tandoori chicken is tossed with buttery risotto along with delectable makhani gravy. A lovely recipe you must try this Eid.





Eid 2021 Mubarak to everyone!

