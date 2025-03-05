There's something magical about the streets of Old Delhi-its vibrant chaos, the aroma of sizzling kebabs, and the legacy of flavors passed down through generations. I recently had the chance to experience this charm without stepping into the crowded alleys of Chandni Chowk, thanks to Dilli 6 - Dahleej-e-Dilli, the 15th edition of Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla's signature food festival.





Stepping into the festival was like entering a time capsule. The ambience transported me straight to the heart of Purani Dilli, with heritage-inspired decor, bustling food stalls, and the lingering scent of spices in the air. Every detail, from the vintage installations to the live tandoors, was carefully curated to bring the true essence of Dilli 6 alive.

As a food lover, I was eager to dive into the experience. I started with Matar Kulche, a tangy and spicy delight that instantly awakened my taste buds. The Paneer Changezi Paratha followed, rich and creamy with just the right balance of flavors. But the real indulgence began with the slow-cooked Mutton Nihari-its tender meat melting effortlessly, paired with freshly baked Khameeri Roti. The hearty warmth of Haleem was another highlight, its silky texture and deep, comforting flavors making every spoonful memorable.

No visit to an Old Delhi food festival is complete without desserts, and I wasn't leaving without trying the Zarda Chawal, fragrant and mildly sweet, along with the velvety Kulfi that provided the perfect end to my meal. A refreshing glass of Masala Chaas balanced out the richness, leaving me both satisfied and nostalgic.

What stood out the most was the authenticity of the experience. It wasn't just about eating; it was about reliving the timeless culinary traditions of Delhi. Behind this immersive journey was the vision of Samvedna Suman, the Marketing & Communications Manager, who, along with the culinary team, ensured that every detail-from food to ambience-was a tribute to the city's rich gastronomic heritage.





Dilli 6 - Dahleej-e-Dilli is more than just a food festival; it's a celebration of flavors, culture, and history. If you're someone who cherishes the charm of Old Delhi's legendary cuisine.