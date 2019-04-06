Adding Chokeberries In Porridge May Help Boost Health: Study

If you are bored of adding the blueberries and banana in your porridge bowl and wish to experiment with something more healthy and delectable, then here's a little good news for you. According to a recent study published in De Gruyter's journal, adding chokeberries in porridge could help boost overall health. The study revealed that that the nutritional properties of the porridge did not degrade during the production process, despite the high temperatures used.





"The results demonstrate that porridge enriched with chokeberry fruit have a potential for becoming a good source of natural antioxidants," said lead author Anna Oniszczuk from the Medical University of Lublin in Poland.





For the study, the researchers prepared porridge meals and added varying contents of chokeberry in them. Among the varying contents, the highest one contained 20 per cent fruit. This was done because chokeberries are known to be rich in antioxidant content and the antioxidant capacity of some fruits can be significantly diminished by heat or oxidation during processing. As per the study, an increase in the quantity of chokeberries in the porridge meal made the bowl rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, antioxidants and free phenolic acids.







"Due to the high levels of antioxidants in the berry and its resistance to high temperatures during processing, the research highlights how important the berry could be for the production of functional foods such as porridge," Oniszczuk said.









With Inputs From IANS







