Kids often learn core values from their family elders. From draping a saree like their mother to picking up food habits from their grandparents, children are innocent reflections of the people who raise them. These influences extend beyond mannerisms and appearances to cultural and spiritual values. A heartwarming video currently making the rounds online showcases this perfectly. A little girl displays her deep-rooted cultural understanding during a birthday celebration, and it's melting hearts everywhere.

In the clip, the little one is about to cut her birthday cake during a heartfelt family celebration, with her grandparents seated nearby. But what happens next will surely touch your heart. Instead of blowing out the candles before cutting the cake, the girl folds her hands and takes blessings from the flame, treating it like a puja thali. Her grandmother, seated beside her, joins in, and their shared innocence is truly endearing. The text overlaying this adorable moment reads, "When raised by baba-dadi: Flame = Pooja." The moment is captioned, "Girl raised right!"

Check out the full video below:

The video quickly began receiving heaps of praise from social media users. One user wrote, "How beautiful! When culture is so deeply rooted, even a birthday flame becomes a moment of prayer instead of a wish. A soul that sees divinity in light is already lit from within." Another added, "This shows how strong cultural values are set at home." "So innocent, I love it," someone mentioned. Echoing the same sentiment, a person shared, "Respect for dadi - culture over chaos. Dadi-poti values at their best."

"This little kid has taught India, and actually the world, how to celebrate a birthday," exclaimed another. While one person stated, "Awwww, so cute... Grandparents are very important for kids' development," another praised the family's teachings and said, "They're raising her right."

We're simply in awe of the child's innocence and the heartwarming family moment. Aren't you?