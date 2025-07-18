Ask any Mumbaikar about their favourite roll, and chances are you will hear one name again and again - Tibbs Frankie. From bustling railway stations like Dadar and Churchgate to hangout hubs like Bandra and Colaba, these compact kiosks are everywhere. Soft, chewy parathas stuffed with spicy, tangy fillings, each bite of a Frankie is packed with flavour. Locals love it, celebrities swear by it, and for many, it is a nostalgic snack that never goes out of style. But have you ever wondered where did it get the name from?

The Mystery Behind The Name:

Believe it or not, these mouthwatering rolls did not have a name at first. The story goes back to 1967, when founder Amarjit Singh was watching a historic India vs West Indies cricket match.





As former West Indies captain Sir Frank Worrell hit a sixer, the crowd erupted, chanting "Frankie!" Inspired by the moment, Singh decided to name his creation after that cheer, hoping his rolls would one day be celebrated with the same enthusiasm. And just like that, the Frankie was born.

How It All Began: The Origin Of Frankie In Mumbai

If reports are to be believed, the idea for Tibbs Frankie took shape when Amarjit Singh was returning to India via Beirut and tasted soft, pillowy pita bread. Intrigued, he began experimenting with Indian flavours and textures alongside his wife and co-founder, Surinder Kaur Tibb.





After three years of trials, they introduced a roll that combined juicy Indian gravies, fresh veggies, and their signature masalas, all wrapped in a roti. Their first offering? A mutton curry roll sold from the backseat of their car near Powai Lake. And as obvious, it was an instant hit.





Why Frankie Works And How Is It Different From Kolkata Roll:

There is a reason Frankie has stood the test of time. It is customisable, portable, and deeply satisfying. The paratha is soft yet sturdy, the filling is spicy and comforting, and the extras - onions, chutneys, sauces - add layers of flavour. It is the kind of snack that feels indulgent without being over the top.





Unlike Kolkata rolls that use flaky egg parathas or lean heavily on tandoori fillings, Mumbai's Frankie has its own identity. It is less about tradition and more about taste. And that is what makes it so versatile.





Today, you will find Frankies stuffed with everything from schezwan noodles to cheese-loaded mushrooms. But the original Tibbs-style Frankie still holds its ground, especially among loyalists who swear by the classic chicken or mutton versions.





Evolution Of The Menu: From Mutton Rolls To Modern Mashups

Frankie may have started with a simple mutton curry wrapped in a roti, but over the decades, its menu has grown into a vibrant tapestry of flavours that reflect changing tastes, dietary preferences, and regional influences.

1. The Classics:

The original Mutton Frankie remains a fan favourite, slow-cooked meat in a rich, spiced gravy, wrapped in a buttery roti.

Chicken Tikka Frankie and Egg Frankie soon followed, offering hearty, protein-packed options for meat lovers and eggetarians alike.

2. Vegetarian Delights:

As vegetarianism gained popularity, the Classic Veg Frankie, a spiced aloo patty with onions and chutneys, came into being.

Tawa Paneer Frankie and Chilly Paneer Frankie added North Indian and Indo-Chinese flair to the veg lineup.

3. Fusion And Regional Twists:

Responding to local palates, Frankie found its fusion flavours like Schezwan Chicken, Chettinad Chicken, and Bhuna Gosht Frankie, blending street food with regional spice profiles.

The Chipotle Veg Frankie and Cheesy Jalapeno Frankie cater to globalised tastes and Gen Z cravings.

How To Make Frankie-Style Rolls At Home: Chicken Frankie Recipe:

Step 1: Prepare the dough:

Knead maida with salt, oil, and water into a soft, sticky dough. Rest it with a layer of oil on top.

Step 2: Marinate the chicken:

Mix boneless chicken with vinegar, salt, ginger garlic paste, red chilli and black pepper. Let it marinate for 15-30 minutes.

Step 3. Cook the filling:

Saute onions and ginger garlic paste, add dry spices, then cook the marinated chicken till tender. Finish with garam masala and vinegar.

Step 4. Make the chutney and vinegar chillies:

Blend coriander, mint, ginger, green chilli and salt for chutney. Soak chopped green chillies in vinegar and set aside.

Step 5. Assemble the Frankie:

Roll and cook thin rotis, top with beaten egg, then fill with chicken, onions, chutney, and vinegar chillies. Roll in foil and serve hot.





For a detailed recipe of Frankie-style chicken roll, click here.

The Bottom Line:

From a cricket cheer to a culinary icon, the journey of Frankie is as flavourful as the roll itself. What began as a roadside experiment has grown into a beloved snack that continues to evolve with every generation. Whether you are loyal to the original Tibbs mutton roll or curious about the latest fusion twist, Frankie remains a delicious reminder of Mumbai's street food spirit, which is bold, inventive, and always ready to surprise.