SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Get All Your Breakfast Essentials At Upto 40% Off

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Get All Your Breakfast Essentials At Upto 40% Off

Hurry up, the Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 is live now! Buy all your essentials with amazing deals and discounts today!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 08, 2020 16:15 IST

Reddit
Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Get All Your Breakfast Essentials At Upto 40% Off

The importance of healthy breakfast needs no separate introduction. It fuels our body to keep going for the rest of the day. Literally meaning 'breaking the fast', it is dubbed to be the most important meal of the day, providing our body with essential nutrients for an overall well-being. However, due to the extreme morning rush, enjoying a lavish breakfast spread is a distant dream for most of us. Instead, we resort to instant and healthy breakfast recipes like milk and cereals, bread and peanut butter and more, which can be a quick-fix to the time-pressed mornings. All you need to do is- keep some essential food items in store to whip up these quick meals.

The on-going Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 is offering these breakfast essentials with lucrative discounts. So, if you are planning to stock your pantry, we have handpicked some amazing deals for you. Let's take a look!

Amazon Freedom Sale: Find Here Some Drool-Worthy Discounts On Breakfast Essentials-

Saffola Masala Oats

What better than a bowl of oats to start the day with! It is rich in fibre, protein and other essential nutrients, which provides us an instant kick of energy in the morning. This bowl of masala oats by Saffola helps you to prepare a tasty and wholesome meal in a jiffy, making it an ideal breakfast choice for many.

NDTV Food Picks
33% off
Saffola Masala Oats, Veggie Twist, 1 kg
450 298fromamazon.in

Kellogg's Muesli

Another popular breakfast option, muesli is all about the goodness of rolled oats, grains, flakes etc. A bowl of muesli with milk or yogurt is known to be packed with fibre, vitamins, iron and more. Alongside the nutrients, this packet of Kellogg's muesli also adds some extra crunch to your meal with the inclusion of almonds and raisins in it.

NDTV Food Picks
9% off
Kellogg's Muesli with 20% Nuts Delight Pouch, 750 g
(224 ratings & reviews)
415 374fromamazon.in


Tetley Green Tea Bags

Let's admit it, most of us can't even think of starting our day without a hot cup of tea. It is one of the first essentials we need on a regular basis. Hence, we bring you this option of Tetley green tea bags that can not only save your time, but also supply a good amount of energy and nutrients in the morning.

NDTV Food Picks
9% off
Tetley Green Tea Bags - Lemon & Honey, 100 Pieces
(3,462 ratings & reviews)
470 425fromamazon.in


Nescafé Classic Coffee

All you coffee lovers fret not! We have an option for you too. You may opt for this jar of Nescafé classic coffee that promises to give you a caffeine-kick to set yourself for a hectic day.

NDTV Food Picks
14% off
Nescafé Classic Coffee, 100g Dawn Jar
(2,060 ratings & reviews)
290 247fromamazon.in


Dabur Honey

If you want to make the mornings a bit healthier, then replace sugar with honey in your cup of coffee or chai. We have found an electrifying honey option for you! Dabur brings these squeezy packs with buy one-get one offer, which makes the product a value-for-money buy for all.

NDTV Food Picks
10% off
Dabur Honey Squeezy - India's No.1 Honey - 400 g (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
(5,186 ratings & reviews)
280 252fromamazon.in


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Amazon Freedom Sale 2020Breakfast EssentialsAmazon Sale 2020
Janmashtami 2020: How To Make <i>Parwal Ki Mithai</i> For <i>Bhog</i> (Recipe Inside)
Janmashtami 2020: How To Make Parwal Ki Mithai For Bhog (Recipe Inside)
Janmashtami 2020: 5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog
Janmashtami 2020: 5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive <i>Bhog</i>

Advertisement

FESTIVE DEALS

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Get All Your Breakfast Essentials At Upto 40% Off

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 