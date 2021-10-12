The taste and texture of the food depends majorly on how the ingredients are cut. That's why it is important to properly slice, chop or cut veggies, meat etc you add in a recipe. And to do the job skillfully, we need the right knife or knives set. A good quality knife with an easy and comfortable grip not only helps make kitchen work easier, but also saves a lot of time. There are so many types of knives available that serve different purposes - for instance, utility knife, slicing knife, chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife and more. While speaking about bread knives, as the name suggests, it is the kind of knife that is used to cut the bread crust without compressing its soft texture. Moreover, you can use this knife to slice all kinds of breads ranging from normal bread to baguettes and croissants, bagels and more.





So, if you are planning to buy a bread knife to do the slicing process without any hassle, we are here to help. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering great deals and discounts on bread knives and other kitchen accessories as well. Let's take a look.

S. No. Product Price 1 Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Bread Knife 449 2 Kai Wakatake Stainless Steel Bread Knife 1429 3 Cartini Godrej Classic Bread Knife, 355 mm, Black 149 4 Crystal 11-inch Bread Knife, Cl207 185 5 Atharv_Sales 12 Inch Bread Knife Wide Teeth Wooden Handle 249

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Here's A List Of 5 Bread Knives To Choose From.

Let's start the list with this knife by Amazon's brand - Solimo. Made from high quality 100% food grade stainless steel, this knife is rust-free. It is ideal for cutting breads, cakes, buns and much more. Besides, it comes with sharp teeth and a 7.8inch (20cm) long, 2mm thick slightly serrated blade that helps in performing the task effectively and efficiently. Originally priced at Rs. 750, you can now get this knife at 405 off for just Rs. 449.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 449

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Colour: Silver with black grip

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Here we bring you another stainless-steel bread knife option for you. This knife is made with high carbon stainless steel and comes with a strong blade length of 210 mm making it ideal to slice large cakes, breads and more. You now get this knife from Amazon sale 2021 at just Rs. 1429.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1429

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Colour: Silver with black grip

Blade Material: High Carbon Stainless Steel

This knife comes with an ergonomically designed handle for extended and easy use. Besides, it is made with high grade hardened and ground rust resistant stainless steel making it ideal for long edge retention. You can buy this knife now at just Rs. 149. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up! Grab the deal ASAP.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 149

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Silver with black grip

Blade Edge: Serrated

Handle Material: Polypropylene

Another long and sharp knife option. This knife comes with an easy to grip handle made with rose wood. Besides, it has a laser serrated edge making it rust-proof. In addition to it, this knife does not need sharpening. Grab this knife now at Rs. 185 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 185

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Silver with wooden grip

Blade Edge: Serrated

Handle Material: Rosewood

Here's another knife with a wooden handle and stainless-steel blade. You can use this knife for various purposes such as to apply butter, cream, cheese and jam on to the breads and cakes. Get this knife now at a discount price for just Rs. 249.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 249

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Colour: Silver with wooden grip

Blade Edge: Serrated

Handle Material: Wood







