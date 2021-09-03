Anupam Kher is back again with another food adventure! With over 4.5 million followers, the 66-year old actor keeps his fan updated about everything that is going on in his life. Currently, he is in the United States of America thanks to his latest film 'Shiv Shastri Balbao' and he has been exploring life in the states. He recently uploaded two videos on his Instagram story that will warm your heart. His latest adventure opens our eyes and teaches us the value of being an Indian.





In the story, he showcases an array of delectable Indian dishes as he says "raat ke 11:30 baje ek Hindustani aadmi he eek Hindustani aadmi ko khana khila sakta hain". Then he shows the people who made him this delicious meal late at night, as he thanks them for their time, their hospitality and the food. In the second video, he conveys to his fan what exactly is his dinner. We see baigan ka bharta, pakoda kadi, roti and chawal. He ends the video by saying "chalo, very good!" as an expression of his happiness after eating ghar ke style ka khana in a foreign land. See the images from the video, below:

Pakoda kadi

Baigan ka bharta

Rice

Anupam Kher's food adventures in the past have always managed to put a smile on our faces. He recently posted an Instagram post about eating a healthy breakfast, putting a play on the social media trend of posting about all the healthy food you eat. Before that, he visited Priyanka Chopra's New York-based Indian restaurant, Sona. Clearly, Anupam Kher is on an exciting food journey, and we can't wait to see what he is up to next.